...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From Saturday through early Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Josie Darden Baker, age 69, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at her home. Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 25, at 2:00 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Suzanne Davis-Pelerine. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Josie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Before retiring, she was a dedicated bookkeeper with Morgan Fertilizer in Farmville, NC for 38 years. She loved interacting with farmers and customers from the ENC area. Josie was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 44 years. With a heart for serving others, she was a former member of the Farmville Rescue Squad as an EMT for many years. She also volunteered and provided donations whenever they would help the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Baker. She is survived by her daughters. Nikki Joyner of Greenville and Sidney Wainwright and husband, Adam of Simpson; granddaughter, Mallory Joyner; sister, Nancy Darden Saad and husband, Joseph, and son, Patrick Saad of Winterville; brother and sisters-in-law, Patsy Norville and Bobby Norville of Falkland and Ricky and Gail Baker of Greenville. The family would like to thank her caregivers and staff of Gentiva Hospice that helped with her care the last few months of her life. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Farmville EMS, P.O. Box 352, Farmville, NC 27828 or the Farmville Fire Department, P.O. Box 86, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.