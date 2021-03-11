Kelly Suzanne Phillips passed into Heaven on March 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving parents William Amos and Gayle Pierce Phillips. A celebration of her life was held on Wednesday, March 10 at 2:00 P.M. at Marlboro OFWB Church in Farmville, NC with Pastor Jeff Toler officiating. Kelly, born October 13, 1979, was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Russell and Doris Phillips and maternal grandparents Josh and Mabel Pierce. Also preceding Kelly was her special cousin Trey Peaden. As a child, Kelly was reared in Farmville and active in Marlboro OFWB Church. She attended area schools until her family moved to Wake Forest. She excelled in Wake Forest Roseville High School in Wake County and graduated in 1997. Kelly went on to further her education at Barton College in Wilson and graduated with a BS in Nursing. After graduation, Kelly worked in pediatrics in Raleigh and Morehead City and then relocated to Suffolk, VA to begin what proved to be the highlight of her nursing career, a “mother-baby” nurse for the State of Virginia. During her tenure in Virginia, Kelly received many accolades and awards for her dedication and outstanding performance. She was very compassionate to her clients and, oftentimes, Kelly would be collecting food, soliciting and purchasing needed supplies, and calling to check on their welfare during her “off time.” Kelly went beyond the call of duty to make sure her children and babies were safe and cared for properly. Whenever Kelly was not working, one could find her in the kitchen preparing food for the sick and shut-ins in her neighborhood. If not working or cooking for the neighbors and friends, Kelly often escaped to a nearby lake to enjoy another passion-fishing. Of course, she was accompanied by her loyal companion, her boxer named “Zolee.” Kelly leaves to cherish her memories her loving uncles, aunts, and cousins, and hosts of friends, special co-workers, and most of all, her special babies whose lives she impacted by being the great nurse and friend she was. She will be missed by many! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marlboro OFWB Church Building Fund or to the Humane Society of choice. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greene County: AMI come under review
- Splash pad coming to Farvmille
- Happenings: Events and activities coming up soon
- Greene Library outreach helps adults improve literacy skills
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
- Farmville receives clean audit
- Pitt schools to extend virtual Mondays through June; About 1,300 district employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- DownEast Sculpture Exhibition brings art inside and out
- Feast of the East goes drive-thru
- Farmville receives clean audit
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.