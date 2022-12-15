Linda Sue Tyson Cobb, age 66 of Farmville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Linda was born on September 10, 1956 in Greenville, NC to the late Joab Linwood Tyson and Kathryn Lewis Tyson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Allen King Cobb. Also, preceded in death by siblings: Joab "Buddy" Tyson Jr., Myrna Tyson Rogers, Danny Lewis Tyson, and Henry Bertis Tyson. She is survived by her son, Patrick Allen Cobb (Amy), Allison Cobb Taylor (Mike), and grandchildren Ivey Atkinson, Kensey Taylor, Mick Taylor, Tyson Cobb and Tucker Cobb. Linda was one of eleven siblings, and she is survived by brothers Johnny R. Tyson (Brenda) of Greenville, NC, Charles M. Tyson (Linda) of Ayden, NC, Joel Van Tyson of Stantonsburg, NC, James Ray Tyson of Greenville, NC, and sisters Angela Tyson Whichard of Henderson, NV and Rose Tyson Holloman (Tony) of Walstonburg, NC, and sister by choice, Angie Ellis. An amazing mother in-law Lula Cobb, brother-in-law, Warren Cobb (Terri), sister-in-laws Peggy Rouse (Phil) and Denise Urban (Hank). She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Barton College. Always a leader by example, she retired as an administrator in information systems from Vidant Medical Center and in retirement she found a new challenge as a real estate agent for Keller Williams. Linda Sue was a spiritual warrior and an active member of Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church.. She was passionate and protective of her family and also enjoyed time with her close friends which were many. She loved "doing" for others, and her favorite role in life was "Gagi". The visitation was held at Farmville Funeral Home on Monday December 12th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. The funeral was at Friendship Free Will Baptist Church located at 2585 Friendship Church Rd. Farmville, NC 27828 on Tuesday December 13th at 11:00. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvllefh.com.
