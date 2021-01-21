Madeline Albritton Jones passed away January 8, 2021. She was born June 28, 1934 in Greene County, North Carolina. Madeline was predeceased by her parents Floyd Elois Albritton and Pauline Eason Albritton, three brothers, one sister, and her husband of 42 years, George D. Jones, Jr. She graduated from Barton College (Atlantic Christian) in 1955 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. Madeline also did advanced studies at UNC - Charlotte. She retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg System having taught at Myers Park Elementary and Dilworth Elementary. As a member of Providence United Methodist Church, she was involved in several groups and volunteering. Madeline was also a member of the Mint Museum Delhom Service League and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Madeline's love of travel took her to many foreign countries and all over the United States. She loved to read and was very involved with exercising and volunteering at Matthews Glen (formerly Plantation Estates), where she resided. Madeline is survived by her two sons, Ron Jones (Mary), Andy Jones (Julie) and daughter, Leigh Wells (Ken); four grandchildren, Meghanne Jones Shepherd (James), Matthew Jones (Bessie), Kaleigh Wells, and Zachary Wells (Christie), three step-grandchildren, Michael Davis (Stephanie), Christopher Davis (Maggie Wade) and Graham Davis, and three great-grandsons Carter Shepherd, Easton Wells, and Evan Jones. Interment will be private in Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte. Memorial gifts may be sent to Matthews Glen, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, North Carolina 28105, Attention: Samaritans Fund, Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211, Attention: Children's Department, or Compassion International (Releasing Children from Poverty), PO Box 6500, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80962-2731. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
