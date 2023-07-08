Mary Caroline Lewis Long of Greenville, North Carolina died Friday June 23, 2023. Caroline was born January 12, 1942 in Farmville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin "Jack" Lewis, Senior and Mary Francis Whitehurst Lewis. She is survived by her three children, Anna Caroline Long of Portland, Oregon; Holley Whitehurst Long of Coats, North Carolina; William Ray Long, Junior and wife Kaitlin of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and their daughter, Caroline's granddaughter, Emmy Kathryn Long. She is also survived by her siblings Benjamin Franklin Lewis, Junior and wife Paula Bromley of Winchester, VA; Pattie Francis Lewis Winslow and husband Lloyd Newbern Winslow, Junior; Ellen Nan-Et Lewis Charles. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Ray Long, Senior who passed away October 3, 2018. Caroline graduated from Farmville High School in 1960 as Salutatorian and earned her BSN from Duke University in 1964. Upon graduation, she worked as a public health nurse in Pitt County until her marriage in 1967. Later in life she discovered her passion for teaching and became a nurses' aid instructor at Wilson Technical Community College. Caroline met her soulmate in August of 1966 when her Aunt Nancy introduced her to a handsome trust officer who was living in Goldsboro at the time. Caroline and Ray celebrated this date throughout their lives as "Cupid's Day." Caroline was wearing a daisy-patterned dress, which became their special flower. Caroline and Ray were married on June 17, 1967 at Farmville Episcopal Church and honeymooned in Mexico. They moved to Goldsboro to start their marriage. Ray later transferred to the BB&T home office in Wilson where their oldest daughter, Anna, was born in 1971, followed by Holley in 1974 and Will in 1978. Caroline was a loving and dedicated mother who brought creativity to parenting. She earned the admiration of her children and their friends by holding memorable themed birthday parties, creating unique costumes, teaching Sunday school, leading her children's scout troops, and shepherding a car full of children to various sports and arts activities. Caroline was a devout Christian, participating in the life of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church of Wilson as a Sunday School teacher and alter guild member. When Caroline and Ray retired to Farmville, North Carolina, they joined Farmville Presbyterian Church where they loved their church family. Caroline loved her friends and developed many close, life-long bonds. She gathered precious friends throughout her life: her beloved childhood playmates, "Wilson sister-friends," lunch bunch gals, and church friends, all who she cherished like extended family. She gathered new "family" members wherever she went, "adopting" grown sons and daughters who were special to her. She will also be remembered for her love of nature, particularly flowers and seashells. She nurtured numerous houseplants, including a collection of orchids, and gathered beloved shells on her many trips to Litchfield Beach. Visitation was held Tuesday June 27, from 6-8pm at Farmville Funeral Home. Memorial service was held Wednesday, June 28, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church by Rev. Rocky Stone, followed by a graveside service in Forest Hills Cemetery. Anyone wishing to honor Caroline's memory may make a charitable donation to one of the following organizations: Farmville Presbyterian Church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville, American Cancer Society, or Emerge Gallery and Art Center in Greenville, North Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
