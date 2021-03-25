Mary Dean Beaman

Mrs. Mary Dean Ormond Beaman, age 89, passed away Monday morning, March 15, 2021, at the Magnolia Cottages in Dover. A native of Greene County, she was born April 7, 1931, the daughter of Edward Franklin and Daisy Dean Bright Ormond. Mrs. Beaman had retired from the Greene County Schools and was a member for the First Baptist Church of Snow Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Eugene Cleveland Shingleton, Jr. and Norman “Shine” Beaman; a son, Eugene Franklin Shingleton; and daughter, Patricia Shingleton Bigler. Her surviving family includes her son, Kenny Shingleton and wife Carlette of Snow Hill; daughter-in-law, Linda Shingleton of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Neil Shingleton, Melanie Shingleton, Christie Bragg (David), Carol Miller (Rodney), Coburn Bigler (Susan), and Devin Bigler; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held graveside 3:30 PM Wednesday, March 17th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Sawyer officiating. The family received friends immediately following at the grave side. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Greene County Animal Shelter, 229 Kingold Blvd, Suite D, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
