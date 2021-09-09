Mary Elizabeth “Joy” Corbett, 80, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home in Goldsboro, NC, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on May 10, 1941 in Greene County, NC to Virgil and Lillie Mae Hart. A 1959 graduate of Snow Hill High School, she retired from General Electric in Goldsboro, NC after 35 years of service. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served along with her husband in Raleigh, NC temple, and served as a service missionary in the Chesapeake, VA mission. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alton Bruce Hart. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Corbett; her children, Mark Corbett (Nancy) of Goldsboro, NC, and Michelle Jordan (David) of Asheville, NC; her grandchildren, Clark Poston of Rexburg, Idaho, Morgan Paige (Jake) of Layton, Utah, Lauren Corbett of Wilmington, NC, Katherine Collins (Grady) of Goldsboro, NC, Jordan Corbett of Goldsboro, NC, Connor Poston of Asheville, NC and Chloe Poston of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by her brothers, James Douglas “J.D.” Hart (Ginny Lou) of Williamsburg, VA and Nelson Hart (Peggy) of Snow Hill, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1000 Eleventh Street, Goldsboro. A service to celebrate Joy’s life was held at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary with Bishop Breen Smith presiding. A private interment was held for the family on Saturday at the Smith Family Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for her caregivers and medical providers, as well as all those who have provided acts of kindness during her illness. Memorials may be given in her memory to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2309 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- More than 300 virus cases reported in Pitt County Schools
- Singer-songwriter also is Ayden's town manager
- NC State Fair a go for October, manager says
- Collard festival returns to Ayden Sept. 10 and 11
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
- Joe is losing the American people
- Collard highlights: Parade, contest, dog show, art show and more
- Town of Grifton Tackles Issues, Turning Adversity into Success Local Government Commission Removes Town from Unit Assistance List
- Snow Hill LCC Classics
- Celia Stone: Serving Christ in Afghanistan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.