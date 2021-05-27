Max Allen Butts, 83, of Ayden, NC, passed away at home early on May 19, 2021. A native of Ormondsville, he was the son of the late Allen and Eliza Bowen Butts. Funeral Service was held on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 3:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service with a visitation prior to the service from 2-3. Interment was private for the family. Max was a class of 1955 Maury High School graduate and a lifetime member of Ormondsville Free Will Baptist Church. Max worked at Farm Credit until his retirement; he worked in other agricultural related fields as well as the Pitt County tax office after his retirement. Max was an avid supporter of Ayden-Grifton athletics as a fan and founding member of Ayden-Grifton Charger Booster Club. He could often be found socializing with friends at the big table at Bum’s. Max is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Jackson Butts; son, Darrell Allen Butts “Al”; grandson, Darrell Butts and wife, Brittany Mann; granddaughter, Amber Daniels and husband, Spencer; great grandchildren, Layla Daniels, Riley Butts, and Wesley Daniels; brother, Leon Butts and wife, Joyce; sister-in-law, Joy Buck and husband, Elbert; Niece, Norma Howell Noble and husband, Wayne; nephews, Kendall Howell, Eddie Butts and Todd Buck and wife, Jacklyn; great nieces and nephews, Justin Noble, Matt Noble and wife, Natalie, Tucker Howell, Carson Howell, Ashton Kern, Elyn Buck and Rilyn Buck; and other close family members, Sara Clifford and husband, John and Carol Hart. He is preceded in death by his sister, Joanna Howell and niece, Kimberly Buck Kern. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Max’s honor to Ormondsville Free Will Baptist Church c/o/Raymond and Gwen Smith, 615 Hardy Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SpringFest at Nooherooka Barn
- Duke highlights Grifton substation
- Two Pitt County men charged in shooting outside of Farmville
- Grifton budget includes 2.5 COLA
- Hookerton approves new auditor
- Pitt high school graduations to return to Minges Coliseum
- Happenings: Events and activities coming up soon
- Greenville DMV office opening on Saturday mornings
- Toddler killed in crash on N.C. 903
- Area legislators differ on pistol permit bill
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.