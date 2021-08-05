Maxine Dail Fulford went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born in Snow Hill and grew up in Farmville. Having battled dementia for several years, she is now healed and her family rest in that assurance. She passed peacefully from this life into the Eternal Home God has promised for those who have put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Her most common declaration to family and friends, and anyone who had an ear to hear was, “God is so good!” She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Don Fulford, her son Greg Fulford, and daughter Amy Fulford Brown and husband, Michael, beloved grandchildren Mason and Ashley Brown, nieces, and many life-long friends. Maxine spent her time here on earth serving others, always putting others first. Her love for the Lord led her to serve for over 25 years in prison ministry. To foster a child and love him as her own, to be part of Bible studies, gracious fellowship in her home, and generosity to many in need. She was a woman of prayer, a member of the church prayer line, loving praise and worship, and fellowship with brothers and sisters in Christ. She was the helpmate for her husband as they initiated and arranged many years of godly teaching and fellowship at Valle Crucis Conference Center near Boone, NC. Her family is blessed more than words can express because of her example and the beautiful life she lived. There will be a graveside service held at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens outside of Farmville on Highway 258, on Saturday August 7th at 10:00am. A memorial service, in celebration of Maxine’s life, will be held at Cary Church of God, on Sunday, August 8th, at 3:00pm. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cary Church of God Prison Ministry at 107 Quade Drive Cary, NC 27513. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
