Michael T. Ginn 50, of New Bern passed away January 27, 2021. He worked in Food service at the Biltmore and The Grove Park Inn and locally at Morgan’s Tavern. He loved animals and enjoyed raising exotic ducks, chickens and fish. He is survived by his mother, Gail McCullen Koester; brother, Tony Ginn of FL.; Paige Getz of Fairfield, CT.; Aunt, Renea Welch (Kimsey) of New Bern. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Ginn family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.

