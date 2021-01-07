Norman Allen Gardner, age 100, passed away on December 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce T. Gardner; daughter, Lillian Purvis; grandson, Kevin Purvis; siblings, Lillian, Preston, Adrian, and Edna; parents, Robert A. Gardner and Anna B. Gardner; niece, Beth Leggett; and nephew, John Turner. Norman was a lifelong member of the Fountain Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. He briefly attended NCSU before taking employment with Glenn A. Martin Aircraft Co. in Baltimore, MD, when he was drafted to serve in WWII, and deployed to Burma with the 558th Signal Air Warning Battalion. He received the Asiatic Pacific Medal, two bronze service stars, and WWII Victory Medal. Post war he attended Smithdale Massey Business College in Richmond, VA, where he met wife Joyce and they returned to his hometown of Fountain. Norman began his career as a bookkeeper and assistant with Mercer Farms and in addition, sold fertilizer and farm chemicals, hail insurance, and was a Notary Public. He served his community as Town Commissioner, Mayor Pro Tem, and town Notary. He was a member of the Rescue Squad and Fire Department and a fellow gossiper at Fountain Motor Company. He was an avid golfer and loved music. In June 2020, his 100th birthday was celebrated with a drive-by parade and he was awarded the Key to the City. Norman lived a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by his son, Chuck Gardner; daughters, Anna G. Sides, and Lida E. Gardner; grandsons, Robert and Mark Sides; great-grandson, Kyle Purvis; nieces, Jo Pardue, Adrianne Lesko; nephews, Chip Turner and Ralph Leggett; and cousin, Aileen Higgins. The family wishes to thank Mary Forbes and Gloria Dixon for their loving care and devotion. Due to Covid, there will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated, and may be made to Fountain Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 456, Fountain, NC 27829, or the Fountain Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84-A, Fountain, NC 27829. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.