Patricia Jean Hilbert Church, 78, peacefully passed away Sunday May 8th, at home. Pat was a native of Pennsylvania, born Feb. 22, 1944, in Norristown to Harold and Catherine Hilbert. She had three siblings, Steven Thomas Hilbert, Bonnie Marie Hilbert Mycek and Lora Beth Hilbert Bernet. Pat was a loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Harold Church, and mother to their children, Jeanine Louise Church Mitchell, Lisa Marie Church Dunson, Danny Allen Church, Wendy Elaine Church and Jessica Lynn Church Trevena; along with many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and her close Chihuahua companion, Lil’ Girl, also referred to as Velcro for the way that she stuck to Patricia until her last moment of life. Pat was a dedicated Christian, baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses December 25, 1972, in Buckingham, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed sharing her love of the Bible in the public ministry and to all she met. She often shared the Bible verse at Revelation 21:4: “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning, nor outcry, nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” In 1974, the family moved to Kinston, North Carolina, where Harold worked at the West Company. Harold and Pat had long dreamed of living in their own log home. Together, they designed their dream home on their current property in Snow Hill, and for four years Harold constructed it on nights and weekends after work. They moved into their log home on a hill in 1991. Pat worked as a real estate broker with Conway and Company in Kinston from 1984 to 1987. Pat had a generous heart and served the community of Snow Hill as an EMT from 1992-2000 with the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and was named Most Valuable member in 1999 and 2000. Pat was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, loved animals, and helping anyone in need. She demonstrated love for others in many ways and had a heart of gold. An online memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 on Zoom using the meeting ID: 342 292 5542 and password: 1914. Frank Wintsch, an elder in the Snow Hill South congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, will officiate. The family will receive visitors 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 14th, at the Church residence, 134 Red Oak Road, Snow Hill. Arrangements are entrusted to Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service of Snow Hill and online condolences may be left at taylor-tyson.com.
