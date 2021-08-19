Linwood Ray Stepps, 58, of Wilson, formerly of Elm City, died Monday, August 9, 2021, in his home. The family was at Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, Monday, August 16, 7:00 – 8:30 PM. The funeral was Tuesday, August 17, 11:00 AM, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Elm City. Through the years he had been associated with Saratoga Cotton Gin & Fertilizer Company, Firestone, T & D Solutions, Carolina Innovative Foods. Surviving is his wife, Cynthia Short Stepps; daughter, Jo M. Coffey (John) of Wilson; son Dylan Cash Stepps (girlfriend, Tristian Perry) of Wilson; grandson, Owen Coffey. Sincere heartfelt thanks and appreciation is extended to Aunt Jennie Lancaster; Uncle Mickey Bissett; sister Linda Stepps Hill; Hospice of Wilson including Diana Worrells and Terra Williams; Duke Raleigh Cancer Center. Memorials are suggested Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or to American Lung Association in NC, 401 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110 #298, Charlotte, NC 28204. Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson; 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
