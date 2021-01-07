Rex B. Howard

Mr. Rex Bitting Howard, age 86, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Lenoir UNC Hospital. A native of Chatham County he was born December 1, 1934 the son of Robert and Berta Perkins Howard. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and retired with 22 and a half years of service, at the rank of Sr. Master Sergeant. A man of faith he was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Snow Hill. He enjoyed reading the Bible and spending time with family and friends. Before his health declined he was an avid golfer His surviving family includes his daughter, Cheryl Howard Knighton of Snow Hill; sons, Brian Howard and wife, Vicki of Rio Rico, Arizona, and Darryl Howard and wife, Theresa of Lumberton; a brother, Larry Goodwin and wife, Linda of Apex; grandchildren, Chris Hodle of Eden, Tracy Ayers of St Augustine, Fl. and Bradley Howard of Winston-Salem; a special cousin, Trudy Waters of Emerald Isle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, of 63 years, Dawn Barbour Howard on October 10, 2019. A memorial service with military honors will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Due to COVID, mask and social distancing are requested. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or the American Lung Association 510 Daniels St, STE 109, Raleigh, NC 27605. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com .