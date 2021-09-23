Mr. Robert “Bobby” Payne Jones, Jr. 85, passed away and went to be with his Lord & Savior on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A graveside service was held Monday at 2 PM in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. The family received friends on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Farmer Funeral Home in Ayden. Bobby was employed by DuPont for 36 years. Outside of work he enjoyed traveling and visiting with people. He was a good friend to those who knew him and always put his family before himself. He was a great and loving father and grandfather, unselfish with his time and possessions. He also enjoyed life to the fullest and lived every day with a positive attitude. Most of all, he loved his wife, Jannie Bowen Jones, with all of his heart. At the time of her death, they were just a few short months away from celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. In addition to his late wife, Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Minnie Jones; son, Robert Aaron Jones; brothers, Joe Jones, Thomas Jones, Ernest Jones, Lynwood Earl Jones and Vernon Jones; and his sisters, Mable Jones Ginn, Mattie Jones Corey, Nancy Jones Sparrow, Tempie Jones Potter, Dorothy Jones Sower, Tessie Jones Butts and Sybil Jones. He is survived by his sons, Randy E. Jones and Thomas Wayne Jones and wife, Cindy, all of Grifton; grandchildren, Christopher Dewayne Jones and wife, Shannon of Swansboro, Michael Paul Jones and Kelly Henderson of Ayden, Robert David Jones and Kathleen Collins of Grifton, and Randy Trevor Jones of Las Vegas, NV; eight great-grandchildren; Emma Jones, Raelyn Jones, Kinleigh Jones, Savannah Henderson, Peyton Jones, Emma Bedard, and Ella Jones; special niece of the home, Sandra Fay Bowen; brother, Vernon Jones of Washington state; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Penny, who he loved dearly. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
