Robert Gentry Harris Jr., 84, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2021 at his home in Farmingdale, ME. He was born on January 14, 1937, to Robert and Nancy Harris in Ayden, NC. He graduated from Ayden High School in 1955. He then earned a B.A. at High Point College and a M.Div. at Duke University. Robert then attained the rank of Colonel in the US Army Chaplain Corps in a 32 year career that included deployments to Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was married to his loving wife, Donna, for 40 years. He served as Chaplain at Fitzsimmons Army Med. Ctr. and Walter Reed Army Med. Ctr. Robert was Chief of Chaplain Services at V.A. Med. Ctr., Togus, ME and V.A. Med. Ctr. in Lexington, KY. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Nancy Harris, and his grand-daughter, Ashalie. He is survived by his wife, Donna Harris of Farmingdale, ME, siblings: Ken Harris, Andrea Norris and Dottie Hill, sons: Gentry Harris, Tim Harris and David Lyal, grandchildren: Corey, Courtney, Brandon, Jessy, Diana and Stephen, great-grand-children Wray and Huxon, and many nieces, nephews and other loving family, and his beloved cat, Buddy. Visiting hours at Green Street United Methodist will be from 1-2 PM Saturday, August 14, followed by a service at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351 or P.A.L.S. Shelter, 188 Case Rd., Winthrop, ME 04364. Arrangements are under the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME, where condolences memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
