Robert Thomas Paul, age 93, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, August 26, 2021 and is now celebrating his everlasting life with his Savior, Jesus Christ. The family received friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 31 at the Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville, NC. A funeral service was held and officiated by Rev. Steve Dunn at 2:00 P.M. following the visitation. A private family graveside service was held at Hollywood Cemetery. Due to Covid the family requests everyone use safety precautions. Bob was born August 7, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Fred and Clara Paul. From 1946-1948 he attended the University of Cincinnati majoring in Business Administration. Bob attended Ohio State University and graduated with a BBA degree in 1950 as a proud Buckeye. He was an ROTC student during college and received Reserved Army Commission Status. After graduation, Bob joined the Kawneer Company manufacturers of Architectural Aluminum Products in Niles, Michigan. He was called to active duty in early 1951 during the Korean War where he was assigned to the 18th F.A.B.N. He served in Germany until being placed on inactive duty as a 1st Lieutenant in March 1953. Bob then resumed his work with Kawneer. In 1979 he joined Wall Lenk Corporation in Kinston, NC as a co-owner and VP of Marketing and Sales. In 2011, he married his beloved wife, Sue Hardy and resided in Winterville, NC. He is also survived by his two daughters, Sharon Fraser and Beth (Nick) Ricks, two grandchildren, Dallas Ferguson and Ryan Fraser (Fiona), four great-grandchildren, all from England and brother, Roger Paul (Jan) from Arkansas. He was predeceased by his brothers, Don Paul, Fred Paul, and the mother of his children, Rosemary Staub. He is also survived by his step-children, Sarita Cawiezell, Marcia Smith (Charles), Tommy Hardy (Beth) and their children and grandchildren. Bob’s work allowed him to travel abroad, and he and Sue continued to enjoy his passion for traveling for many years. He was an avid tennis player and treasured the friendships he made along the way. He was a Rotary Member in the UK and in Greenville, NC. Bob was also a faithful member of the Farmville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his loving memory may be made to the Farmville United Methodist Church, 4588 West Church Street, Farmville, NC 27828, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the professional attention, kindness and compassion of the staff of Vidant Medical Center as well as those who have held him in their thoughts and prayers through the many acts of kindness shown during this time. We will always remember this godly man who loved and cherished his friends, family and his Lord and carried out his faith daily. We will dearly miss his hugs, laughs, his sense of humor and zest for life. Bob was loved and respected for his strength of character and his positive attitude that he always shared. The story of a person’s life is their legacy…Bob’s was extraordinary. We were blessed by having Bob as a part of our lives, and he will always be remembered with everlasting love. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .
