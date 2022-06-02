Mr. Roy Therian Roberson, age 69, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lenoir County November 28, 1952 the son of Melvin Earl and Dorothy Brooks Roberson. After graduating form Greene Central High School, he began his career in automotive repair. He retired from Carolina Collision Repair in Greenville. RT was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and grilling out with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Jean Roberson; a sister, Gladys R. Shirley; brothers, Melvin Earl Roberson Jr. and Charlie “Radar” Roberson. His surviving family includes his son, David Earl Roberson (Wendy Jones) of Snow Hill; brothers, Donald Wayne Roberson (Debbie) of Snow Hill, William Billy Roberson (Frances) of Winterville, Pat Roberson (Barbara) of Ayden, and Lynn Roberson of Maury; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held graveside 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 31st, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Steven Gay officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and other times at the family residence. Mr. Roberson will lie-in-repose from 8 – 12 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.