Sara Palmetta Matlock Stocks quietly went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of August 11, 2021. She passed peacefully from this life into the Eternal Home God has promised for those who have put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Sara was born in Hookerton and devoted her life to serving the Lord, her family, and her community. Sara married her childhood sweetheart and together, she and L.H. raised five wonderful boys. Sara’s most common declaration to family and friends was, “The Lord is so good to me.” Sara spent her time on earth glorifying the Lord by serving others. Sara lived her life according to God’s holy law, which she underlined in her Bible: “Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40). Sara was a faithful follower of Christ and an active member of Hookerton United Methodist Church and its chapter of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the church choir and a strong prayer warrior. Sara delivered Meals on Wheels, participated in Bible studies, and served on the Greene County Board of Education. Her family and community are blessed by her example. In addition to her parents and three older siblings, Sara was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, L.H. Stocks, Jr.; and two sons, Dr. Lewis H. Stocks III and Pat Lee Stocks. Her surviving family includes sons William Matlock Stocks and wife Barbara, Donald Arthur Stocks and wife Bev, and Francis Jefferson Stocks and wife Pam; grandchildren Tia Michelle Stocks, Jennifer Stocks Ballenger, Sara Bailey Stocks Pate, Lewis Henry Stocks IV, Jaxson Taylor Stocks, Jill Stocks Absher, William Ryan Stocks, Donald Arthur Stocks, Jr., Matlock Murphrey Stocks, Benjamin Loys Stocks, Kelly Stocks Milam, Emily Stocks Walker; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the special friends who have gone on to be with the Lord, and those who continue to serve here, including Robert Earl and Brenda Carraway, Bert Dixon, Mike Lancaster, Leroy Whitfield, Buzz and LouAnne Shackelford, Catherine Carraway and Linda Dunn. The family is grateful for the love and tireless devotion of caregivers including Linda Price, Mary Toler, Larke Herring, Carolyn Barrow, Susan Cole, Deborah Johnson, Tracey Morris, Sheri Albritton Dail and most recently, Nikki Davenport with Hospice. In light of the current public health concerns and in an effort to keep the community of Hookerton as well as Sara’s friends and family healthy, the family will hold a private funeral and burial at her home church, Hookerton United Methodist Church. An informal viewing was offered to Sara’s friends on Friday, August 13th from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm and Saturday, August 14th from 8:00 am until 11:30 am at the Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home in Snow Hill. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date and looks forward to spending that time together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hookerton United Methodist Church, Sara Stocks Memorial Fund, PO Box 10, Hookerton, NC 28538.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Ayden celebrates community resource center groundbreaking
- Ayden denies special-use permits for manufactured homes
- Mitchell Oakley: Delta variant apparently has affected our common sense
- Grifton residents bear with unexpected visitors
- Edward sisters celebrate 31 years
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Winterville
- Pitt board votes to require masks in schools; Decision follows similar move in Greene County
- Farmville student named art contest winner
- Parrott Academy welcomes new head of school
- Celia Stone: Jessica Long and the Toyota commercial
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.