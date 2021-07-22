Susan Lee, age 83, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home in Farmville, NC. She was born in Long Island City, NY to Arthur and Helen Lee. She is survived by her husband, John William Shepherd of Farmville; son, Eric Miller and wife, Sharon of Campbell Hall, New York; grandchildren, Derrick Miller, Erica Miller, and Jessica Miller; and Mr. Shepherd’s children, Joan Gonzalez, Laura Shepherd, Jonathon Scott Shepherd, and Kate Shepherd Sawyer. Mrs. Lee was a graduate of Goshen School where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She became a registered nurse and served at the Middletown State Hospital as an operating room supervisor. and retired from the NY State Health Department. She also earned degrees from New Paltz College and Dominican College. She was also a clinical research consultant for Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline conducting phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials. She was an active member of the Operating Room Nurses Association. Sue’s interest in animals was best understood by her commitment to her Arabian Show Horses. Her horses earned numerous first-class awards at state and national shows. Memorial service were held Saturday, July 17, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Morgan Daughty. The family received friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
