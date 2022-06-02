Timothy Allen Mooring, 63, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He grew up on the family farm in Greene County and attended Free Union Free Will Baptist Church. After graduation from high school, he proudly served his country in the US Navy. He returned home after completion of his service and attended East Carolina University where he earned an undergraduate degree in business as well as an MBA. Upon graduation, he began a successful business career which included managing insurance agencies for Allstate Insurance Company and later serving as a Financial Representative for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Mooring was born in Stantonsburg, North Carolina on July 3, 1959, to the late Maude Owens Mooring and Milton Thomas Mooring. He is survived by two sisters, Joy Mooring Johnson, M.D., and husband, John of Raleigh and Judy Mooring Brune and husband, Ronald of Greenville, South Carolina; two brothers, Milton Thomas Mooring Jr. of College Park, Maryland, and Clay McCoy Mooring of Raleigh; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Mooring will be laid to rest at a graveside service in Stantonsburg, North Carolina at 2 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Prior to the service the family will receive friends from 12 – 1:30 PM during a reception with light refreshments at First Baptist Church, 313 S. Main St. Stantonsburg. In lieu of flowers memorials may be considered to Greene County Interfaith Volunteers, Snow Hill, North Carolina. Condolences directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.