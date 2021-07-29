Tracey Lynn Chase, age 49, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 21, 2021. Born December 7, 1971, she was the daughter of Howard Loyd and Helen Smith Chase. Tracey was a Greene Central High School graduate and office manager of Blizzard Farms in Stantonsburg. She loved the outdoors, going to the mountains, cutting grass, fishing, and getting up early to drive to a nearby creek or river to watch the sunrise. Blessed with a compassionate heart of gold she was always willing to help others in need. Her surviving family includes her mother, Helen S. Chase; daughters, Kelli Brianne Chase Revels and husband Jonathan, and Emma Rose Chase, all of Inman S.C; a special uncle, Dennis Ray Chase and wife Peggy of Snow Hill; an aunt, Glenda Marcell Smith Strunk and husband Charles of Havelock; sister-in-law, Misty Lang Chase of Snow Hill; nephew, Tyler Chase and wife Caroline; niece, Ashleigh Chase Lancaster and husband Derek “Fuzzy”, all of Snow Hill; great-nephew, Walker Lancaster; great-niece, Adeline Chase; cousins, Paige Chase and special friend Nick Kearney of Snow Hill, Devin Chase and wife Erica of Fremont, Derek Chase and wife Stephanie of Snow Hill, Carrie Finney and husband Gaylan; and a very special cousin, Charles Finney, all of Havelock. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Loyd Chase; and brother, Stacey H. Chase; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Wayne Chase, and Mildred Holt Chase Stroud and her husband, Needham Stroud; and maternal grandparents, Marcellus “Sill” Smith and Rosa Gray Smith. Memorial Services were held 5 PM Saturday, July 24th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. The family received friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of Ashleigh and Fuzzy Lancaster in Snow Hill. Memorials in Tracey’s memory are encouraged to The National Alliance on Mental Health, 309 West Millbrook Road, Raleigh NC, 27609. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com
