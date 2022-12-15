Virginia Stanley King, 89, of Ayden passed away at Vidant Hospice in Greenville, NC on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in the Ayden United Methodist Church. Burial will be private in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 - 12 at the church. The widow of Louis Elwood King, Virginia was the daughter of the late Lewis Stanley and Sally Creel Stanley and grew up in the Piney Grove area of Sampson County. Virginia graduated from Piney Grove School as class Valedictorian in 1951. She married Louis Elwood King in 1952, living about two years in Raleigh. Virginia and Louis moved to Ayden to open King Brothers Farm Center with her in-laws, George and Elaine King. At King Brothers, formerly located near the corner of Weyerhaeuser Road and Thad Little Road, Virginia was the office manager until is closing in the late 1970's. Later she worked at Speight Seed Farm as the office manager retiring in the 1900's. Virginia King was a member of Ayden United Methodist Church and will be forever remembered as a beloved wife and mother, doting grandmother, and fabulous cook. Virginia loved her family and in-laws deeply and enjoyed preparing delicious spreads of food. Her husband, Louis E. King, preceded her in death as did her brothers, Leon, Lester and Leighton Stanley and her sister, Evelyn Retos. Virginia King is survived by her: twin sister and best friend, Jean Crawford; and schoolmate, best friend, and sister-in-law, Jewell King; she is also survived by her two sons, Dwight L. King (wife, the late Barbara King) and Jeffrey E. King and wife, Dawn Branch King, of Ayden. three beloved grandchildren survive Virginia, Alex King, Natalie King, and Vanessa King; also numerous nieces and nephews survive her. Memorials may be made to the Ayden United Methodist Church, 460 E 3rd Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
