Virginia Sylivant Hodgin of Graham, North Carolina died on March 12, 2022. She was born in 1945 to the late Gerald W. and Frances Creech Sylivant of Snow Hill, North Carolina and was married to the late Thomas W. Hodgin, Sr. An active member of several churches over her lifetime, she was currently a member of Swepsonville United Methodist Church. A 1967 graduate of Greensboro College, she taught in the Davidson County school system and later volunteered in the Alamance County Schools. She and her husband were owners of Central Industrial Sales and Service, Incorporated, in Siler City, North Carolina. After retirement they served as volunteers for the Good Shepherd Kitchen, Hospice, and Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her son, Dr. Thomas Hodgin, Jr, her daughter-in-law Dr. Kimberly Beavers, her granddaughter Katherine Raleigh Hodgin, and two step-granddaughters Isabelle Drexel and Caroline Drexel, all of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald W. Sylivant, Jr. and his wife Dinah Sylivant, of Snow Hill, North Carolina. A private family gathering will be held in her remembrance. A service will be held by the immediate family at Saint Barnabus Cemetery, Snow Hill, North Carolina at a later date. Memorials may be made to Swepsonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 36, Swepsonville, NC 27359.