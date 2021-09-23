William Edward Proctor Sr., age 71, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral service was conducted Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Falkland Fire Department by Rev. Cam Coburn. Interment followed at the Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family received friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Mr. Proctor was a member of the Falkland Fire Department for 48 years and served as chief for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Proctor of the home; son, Edward Proctor and wife, Nicole of Zebulon; sister, Ann Powell and husband, Tommy of Greenville; grandchildren, Blair and Collin Proctor; brothers-in-law, Harry “Buster” Moore and Charles Harrell; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Eastwood, Evelyn Moore, Nancy Ann Moore Linda Corbitt and husband, William, Ruby Pierce, and Peggy Lajueness and husband, George. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Falkland Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Falkland, NC 27827. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Food truck operator files lawsuit against Farmville
- Four ‘legends’ honored in southern Pitt County: Event honors former Ayden, Grifton athletes
- Greene County discusses sheriff's office, EMS pay
- Ancestral African American Cemetery Finds New Life
- Greene commissioners OK raise for EMS workers
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
- Pitt schools to make optional COVID-19 testing available for staff
- NC State Fair a go for October, manager says
- Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements
- Anderson named Greene County Extension director
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.