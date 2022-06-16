Wilmer "Ralph" Price, Jr, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on June 12th. He was preceded in death by his father Wilmer Ralph Price, Sr., his mother Delia Rose Taylor Price, and his brothers Dicky Taylor Price and George Price. Ralph was born in Greene County and graduated from Greene Central High school in 1965. He was a member of the Army National Guard and worked for the Raleigh Police Department. In 1969, he joined the NC State Highway Patrol, where he served until his retirement at the rank of Major in 2002. He was a man who cast a long shadow and was respected by many. He was a very dedicated Mason and Shriner. He participated in the Sudan Motor Escort for several years which led him to support philanthropic causes with the Masonic Home for Children and Shriners' Hospitals for Children. Ralph was a man devoted to his family, especially his wife of 38 years, Diane. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters Jennifer Logan of Eastover, NC, Tracie Dugas and husband Jeff of Birmingham, AL; Kathy Pike and husband Clifton of Vanceboro, NC; grandchildren Jay Pike, Will Pike, Christopher Dugas, Caroline Dugas, Payton Logan, and his sister Myra Frazier of Lynch Station, VA. The family will receive visitors at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14th from 6-8 pm and the homegoing service will be Wednesday, June 15th at noon with interment following at Lafayette Memorial Park and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Masonic Home for Children, Attn: Donations, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607.