I was sitting at my office about a week ago. As I sat, resting after working on a carpentry project, I looked at all the confusion on my desk and counter tops.
Some folks think messy work areas is a sign of genius. In fact, an article at Inc.com said as much. The article used Albert Einstein’s famous quote, “If a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind, of what, then, is an empty desk a sign?” Yes, cluttered is better!
I am convinced about that despite the fact at least one study was done by researchers at the University of Minnesota. A conclusion to the study reported by Ink.com said, “Participants in the messy room generated the same number of ideas for new uses as their clean-room counterparts. But their ideas were rated as more interesting and creative when evaluated by impartial judges.” Now we know where great ideas come from.
When I look around my office and see all the clutter I see many things Mostly, it represents work that I haven’t finished or filed. I hate filing. Did I say I hate filing? I really hate filing because it is such a mundane task. Yet it is important and something I have to push through.
As my eyes searched all around the office, wondering when I would attack the clutter, I suddenly saw it. It was in a cheap dollar store frame, a frame that was lighter than the décor. It stood out. There it was, a framed $5 bill. It caught my attention. It sits on my college-style refrigerator.
I framed that Lincoln-clad bill long ago. It once sat in my newspaper office in Grifton before it came home at retirement. I remember trying to find a place for it. I finally sat it on the refrigerator.
I came across the $5 bill one day. I suppose it came with the change from a purchase. I really do not know its origin. It was in my pocket when I pulled it out and saw the words that were written on it. It was then I decided to frame it.
An unknown person had taken the time to print in ink on the top of the bill, “Jesus Loves You He Will Save You Today John 3:16. No periods or other punctuation. It was merely a flat-out statement of truth
I saved the bill because I believed God meant it especially for me. Just as His Word is meant for all of us. I have known God ever since my Mom read me the Bible story about David and Goliath. It had a beautiful picture in the book from which she was reading. It was a color picture of the diminutive David with the huge Goliath in the background.
Color printing was unusual in my early years so the beautiful picture was so lifelike to me. There were many other stories in that wonderful story book and colorful pictures to go with each one.
From the day my Mom read me that first story, I knew God loved me. I have never questioned His love for me. I have never blamed Him for any misfortune. I have asked “why me Lord” a number of times. Why am I here? Why should I be here when others are not? Why am I a writer? Why am I like I am? Why, Lord? You see, I have fallen short of the glory of God many times in my life.
Folks, if you get as confused and cluttered as my desk and office gets, take it to God. He will provide the solution. It may not come when you want it, but it will come. Love God and thank Him. He loves you — and us — all the time.
As I sat musing over the $5 bill, I pushed aside several pieces of clutter and set my laptop in its place and began typing, reading and disposing of emails, and handling the many other parts of living. No longer is the clutter my focal point. It is the story. I have a column to write. I have a topic.