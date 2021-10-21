Last week I talked about the local elections. They’ve started up in Greene and Pitt Counties as well as all across the state. I hope you took last week’s column to heart and educated yourselves on the various candidates while also contacting your local elections office in an effort to become fully informed about the election process. If you already have the answers then all you have to do during this early voting process is to get yourselves to the polls and cast a ballot for a candidate.
I encourage you to do that sooner rather than later. Lots of people put off voting to the last minute. Some claim they enjoy voting on the traditional Election Day. That’s great but just don’t let something else get in the way at the last minute to cause you to miss voting. It is the most sacred right we have and we should always use it.
You can’t make it up
The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, has not been on the radar very much during the President Joe Biden administration. When she has, it’s generally been in a negative light. For example, she was tapped by the president to handle the border crisis. She waited for about three months before she decided to go there the latter part of June. Reportedly, the border is in a mess. I’ll leave that for another day.
Of course, leading up to the border trip, Harris has taken various other trips, including trips around the United States promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and participating in the Capital Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C., visiting a bakery in Chicago, and taking trips to Guatemala and Mexico.
All this is fine and dandy but just recently it was learned the Harris hired child actors from Canada to make a YouTube video of her inspiring the aspiring child actors to go into space or go into careers in the sciences. That’s a laudable message, but in my view, it would be much better if it was related to non-actor children who really had an interest in outer space and science.
What you can’t make up, though, is the fact the name of the company hired to produce the video is Sinking Ship Entertainment, a Canadian company. Bret Baier, a reporter with Fox News, made the initial report and said, “This comes as Harris makes plans to increase her visibility on the midterm campaign circuit.”
I was unable to learn where the money came from to hire the entertainment company. Did it come from campaign funds or from the taxpayers? And, is the name of the company a bad omen for the Biden-Harris administration? Sinking Ship?
The Southern States
The media — and the president of the United States — have made an all-out effort to label Southern states as problems because of the way they have (or haven’t) handled COVID-19. Both have been particularly hard on how Florida and Texas have handled the virus.
I thought I’d take a look at statistics provided by Worldometer.info. I decided to group the states in the United States by deaths per one million population. When I did, the No. 1 state in deaths per million (3,332) was Mississippi, a Southern state, but not one of the two states most often criticized. No. 2 was a northern state, New Jersey (3,121). That’s followed by Alabama (3,096), Louisiana (3,081), New York (2,904), Arizona (2,816), Massachusetts (2,732), Arkansas (2,717), Rhode Island (2,700) and Florida (2,687). That’s the top 10 states in deaths per million. Texas isn’t on that list and Florida is number 10 behind four other northern states. Texas (2,397) ranks 17th.
I also looked at total cases per million just to make certain both sides of the story are told. No. 1 in cases per million is North Dakota (185,659). Florida (170,847) ranks fourth and Texas (144,132) ranks 25th.
Personally, I believe it is time to stop the labeling and division that’s been going on with COVID. The media, in my view, have unfairly targeted all the Southern states if they have Republican governors. That’s why Florida and Texas have been on their radar. It’s unfair and the stats, through Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, shows as much.
What the media should be spending time on is asking health professionals across the state if all those who test positive for COVID-19 are getting a quick intervention with known treatments that work? Are monoclonal antibody (mAB) infusions, for example, readily available to qualified individuals? I have talked to many people who have had the virus and to a number of people who have had the infusions. Treating the virus early with a mAB, in my view, is extremely important.
The infusion became more widely available in North Carolina when Gov. Roy Cooper issued executive order No. 232 on Sept. 2 that directed a statewide standing order to expand access to the treatment. That’s great!
According to the website: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTreatment, the mAB is available in Pitt County at Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Rd., Greenville, N.C., by calling 252-847- 6500 or by going to the center’s website at https://www.vidanthealth.com/covid-19.