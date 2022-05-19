Based on a draft opinion leaked to Politico, the United States Supreme Court appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade by the end of the year. That decision would rocket abortion to the top of the issues motivating American voters. Women would lose right rights in about half of the country — in many cases automatically, once the Supreme Court’s decision activates so-called “trigger law” provisions in several states enacting an immediate ban on abortion. Evangelical Christians would see their fifty-year foray into partisan politics culminate in a long-sought victory, while pro-choice activists — particularly those fighting heroically in red states — would suffer a devastating blow.
I’m interested in how Roe will play out in North Carolina. Without a doubt, North Carolina Republicans have already devised a ready-to-go plan to legally ban abortion at the first opportunity. Their preparations probably resemble the approach that top GOP legislators took regarding voter suppression, when Senate Rules Chair Tom Apodaca gleefully exclaimed, when the nation’s highest court struck down voting rights protections in Shelby County v. Holder, that “now we can move forward with the full bill.” Republican legislators will probably ram an abortion ban through both chambers of the legislature and make Governor Cooper veto it, triggering their base’s well-honed instincts to play victim. It will not be unlike the approach they took with the absurd “born-alive” bill — except this time with far higher stakes.
The response we see from North Carolina voters will be multifaceted. Historically, North Carolinians, like most Americans, have had an ambivalent disposition towards the abortion issue. Roe v. Wade helped Jesse Helms to turn eastern North Carolina Democrats into Republican Jessecrats. Throughout his career, he stood as the most adamant anti-choice Senator in the country. But his political team also gravely feared the abortion issue, because while his extreme stance resonated with the GOP’s new base voters, nearly every poll showed that North Carolinians as a whole did not favor abortion prohibition. When Harvey Gantt attacked Helms for his anti-abortion extremism, polls moved strongly in Gantt’s direction. Gantt only lost momentum with an ill-timed gaffe related to sex-selective abortion.
More recently, abortion was a continual political headache for Governor Pat McCrory. McCrory’s numbers first flipped underwater when he signed the now-infamous “Motorcycle Abortion Law.” After violating his promise not to curtail abortion rights, his support for sweeping abortion restrictions (deployed in, of all things, a bill on motorcycle safety gutted and used as a vehicle for abortion language) caused his numbers to flip from slightly positive to 10 points underwater. He bumbled along, breaking his promises again and again, until he finally met an ignominious defeat to Roy Cooper that he has never completely recovered from.
Today, polling continues to show North Carolina voters standing well to the left of other Southerners on abortion. In 2020, exit polls found that 59% of Mississippians wanted abortion to become illegal in all or most cases. By contrast, a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling and commissioned by the research group Carolina Forward (to which I contribute analysis) found that only 41% of North Carolinians favor a ban in abortion in all or more cases. A plurality of North Carolinians support continued legality of and broad access to abortion care.
Individual political actors may play a key role here. For example, Democrats have made a fortuitous choice by supporting a prominent woman to lead the statewide ticket. As the first Black woman chief justice of the state Supreme Court and being well versed in constitutional law, Cheri Beasley is almost the ideal candidate for an abortion-centric election. Meanwhile, the Republicans will probably nominate a man in Ted Budd steeped in toxic masculinity. The contrast will not be lost on North Carolina’s pro-choice plurality. As always, turnout will do much to determine the outcome in this extremely polarized state. The Trumpified Supreme Court may have just waved the turnout magic wand once again, but will pro-choice women (and men) respond in turn once again? We shall see.