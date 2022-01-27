In 2016, our Republican-led state legislature narrowly chose not to expand the state Supreme Court in order to nullify the results of that year’s judicial elections. Unfortunately, that is virtually the only example of legislative restraint towards the independent judiciary one can find in recent years in our state. In almost every other circumstance for the last decade, Republican legislators have sought to eviscerate the judicial review of their reactionary agenda mandated by our state constitution. The GOP has taken very literally the adage that legislators are the “supreme” branch of North Carolina government — and they would prefer to be the only branch with meaningful power.
Flash back to 2016. Worried about losing control of the court, North Carolina Republicans attempted to replace open elections for state judgeships with what they called “merit selection.” In this scheme, legislative leaders — guaranteed to be Republicans because of the state’s partisan gerrymandering — would recommend a slate of three candidates to replace departing judges. The governor would then select, from this menu of handpicked conservative jurists, the next North Carolina judge to take to the bench. GOP legislators attempted to implement this system repeatedly, stopped again and again by public and legal-community pushback. It was only one of several overt efforts to take over, and politicize, the judiciary.
Today, an even more aggressive effort to intimidate North Carolina judges is underway. Beating the drum from the NCGOP’s quasi-official media outlet Carolina Journal, the disgraced former Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse recently “suggested” that Republican legislators could impeach Democratic justices on the state Supreme Court, if the Court’s left-leaning majority were to ask that Republican Justices Tamara Barringer and Phil Berger Jr. needed to recuse themselves from upcoming gerrymandering cases. It was a credible threat. Republicans have shown no compunction about bullying and emasculating the other branches of government when officials dare to stand in their way. Unfortunately, the Democratic justices bowed before Woodhouse’s threats, and Berger and Barringer will now get to rule on a case in which they both have clear and obvious conflicts of interest.
The GOP’s low regard for the independent judiciary comports with a recent overall rejection of the rule of law. Their record of judicially forbidden unconstitutional lawmaking is long and well-documented. Ever since Republicans seized control of our state government, the courts, especially federal courts, have been the only reliable check on a legislature that is otherwise largely unaccountable.
Rather than legislate more carefully or rethink their will to power, Republicans have instead opted to attack the judicial branch. A party that showily touts the “rule of law” when protesters attempt civil disobedience has little regard for the guardians of law and justice in North Carolina.
Since 2010, North Carolina’s Republican state government has inflicted damage on a range of critical public institutions. The University of North Carolina system and the state’s public education system have generally received the most attention.
But Republicans’ relentless battle against judicial accountability represents the most disturbing effort to gut liberal democracy yet seen. The North Carolina Republican Party seeks to rule the state unencumbered by judicial or electoral checks on their absolute authority.
Given their success at intimidating the Supreme Court when gerrymandering is on the line, citizens should not underestimate the GOP’s prospects for success.
Alexander H. Jones is a policy analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.