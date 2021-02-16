Recently I was out and about when someone I knew stopped me and told me how much she enjoyed my concert photographs in Eastern North Carolina Living Magazine.
She commented that she had no idea I had been doing concert photography, so I explained I started in the early 1990s at The Attic in Greenville. It kicked up when I moved to Clayton in 2000 when I was able to photograph national acts in Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), Hampton, Richmond and Virginia Beach (Virginia) and near Washington, D.C.
Decidedly curious, she asked if I could tell her a brief story about each of the photographs that were published, so I will do the best I can.
• Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen): This was shot in 2015 in Raleigh on what turned out to be the band’s last tour. Normally photographers are allowed to shoot two or three songs, but this time, we got to shoot six songs. They are memories I will always treasure because Eddie passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
• Chris Daughtry: Chris is from our magazine’s coverage region, so I thought it would be neat to include him. This was taken in Greensboro in 2008. He always puts on a wonderful show.
• Taylor Swift: Taylor is one of my favorite artists, and not just because I have photographed her several times. She’s just a great performer and puts on an awesome show. This shot was taken on her “1989 Tour” in 2015 when she played PNC Arena in Raleigh.
• Jon Bon Jovi (Bon Jovi): This one was shot during the band’s “Lost Highway Tour” in 2008 in Raleigh. Another great live band.
• Jay-Z: I photographed the rapper in Greensboro. Pretty good show.
• Bono (U2): When the U2 “360 Tour” played Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh in 2009, I knew I wanted to photograph them. No direct light made it a challenge, but to be able to photograph one of my favorite artists of all time in front of almost 60,000 people was a real thrill.
• Britney Spears: This was photographed from the mezzanine level at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2009. She was playing “in the round” (center) of the arena.
• Paul Stanley (KISS): My favorite band to photograph. One of the best stage shows ever in rock and roll and Paul (and Gene Simmons) always play to the cameras. This was taken in Hampton, Va. In 2009.
• Angus Young (AC/DC): Photographed in Charlotte on the “Black Ice” Tour in 2009.
• Garth Brooks: I photographed Garth at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2014, shakily perched atop a short ladder from the soundboard more than 100 feet away handholding a heavy 300 mm f2.8 lens. It’s a wonder I didn’t fall.
• Lars Ulrich (Metallica): Photographed “in the round” in Charlotte on the “Death Magnetic Tour” in 2009.
• Usher: Photographed at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2010 I believe. Very energetic and frenetic pace to his show.
• Tom Petty: One of my favorites, this was taken in Raleigh in 2010. Tom passed away in October 2017.
Jim Green is Interim Editor of The Enterprise and Sports Editor of The Standard. He can be reached at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.