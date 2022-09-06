Bob Hudak

Bob Hudak

 Bobby Burns

Living as we are in a time where Christian nationalism is a growing phenomenon in a culture which bombards us each day with such nasty political polarization, it’s not easy for people of all faith traditions to keep their minds and hearts focused on God’s presence.

Much of the world seems to be marked by growing fear, division, hatred and violence — exacerbated in part here at home by some candidates for political office whose “I approve this message” will fill the airways soon with blistering disinformation sounding to me as if “Satan” (which means “father of lies”) is running for office or seeking re-election!

