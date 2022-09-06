Living as we are in a time where Christian nationalism is a growing phenomenon in a culture which bombards us each day with such nasty political polarization, it’s not easy for people of all faith traditions to keep their minds and hearts focused on God’s presence.
Much of the world seems to be marked by growing fear, division, hatred and violence — exacerbated in part here at home by some candidates for political office whose “I approve this message” will fill the airways soon with blistering disinformation sounding to me as if “Satan” (which means “father of lies”) is running for office or seeking re-election!
In a culture that makes little room for the unknown and unfamiliar, the sacred often breaks into our lives without invitation. I’m reminded of the Letter to the Hebrews in the Bible where the author offers this wise council: “Don’t neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it.” (13:2)
Such is an opportunity our Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community welcomes this fall as we partner with Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville for a series of five fall forums entitled “Sharing God’s Dream of Unity and Peace in Our Community.”
The inspiration for this initiative comes from our interfaith vision and mission, as well as Desmond Tutu and Douglas Carlton Abrams’ book, God’s Dream — noting that we human beings have many differences. We speak different languages, have different customs and think in different ways. Yet we are all God’s children, and God dreams that, like any family, we will learn to love each other and to live in peace together.
God’s dream through the lens of cross-racial dialogue about racism; conversation about hunger, feeding our children — its impact on our community; and easing the burdens of our neighbors who are among the more than 600,000 in the North Carolina coverage gap when it comes to health insurance are among the areas of focus toward becoming God’s Beloved Community.
“One Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” is not only possible but can be believable when we have the courage to create a politics worthy of the human spirit, one that has a chance to serve the common good as God’s Dream intends.
I’ve discovered in my journey to interfaith relationships that God’s Dream calls us to places in our heart, community and world we might find challenging to go today. Fear, not hope, seems to control so many people’s choices, behaviors and decisions. It’s not easy to see the face of God in one another whether it’s people of diverse cultures or those whose needs are much different than our own, given our richly diverse one human race. We learn best when facts and figures become faces of people willing to listen and dialogue.
These five forums begin Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Emmanuel parish hall at 3505 S. Walnut St., next door to the Farmville public library. The theme of the first forum is, “We are all sisters and brothers within the human family.” All are welcome.