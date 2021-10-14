Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day for many of the municipal governments in Pitt and Greene Counties. These elections create great responsibilities for voters and for candidates and are held in one’s normal voting place.
Last week this newspaper covered those running for public office in its area of circulation. On Election Day, the polls will open in both Pitt and Greene Counties at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
In one-stop early voting, hours will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays: Oct.14-29 in Pitt County and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pitt County Office Building Complex, PATS conference room at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville.
The Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., Winterville, will be the only other one-stop early voting site. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays: Oct. 25-29; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
In Greene County, there will be one one-stop early voting site. The Snow Hill Fire Department at 201 Carolina Drive, Snow Hill, will open Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 18-22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting; on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Oct. 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Saturday Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Absentee voting by-mail is open and requests for an absentee ballot form must be made by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 prior to the date of the election.
Forms are available on the State Board of Elections website and at the county board of elections office.
For more details about absentee ballots, call the Pitt County Elections office at 902-3300 or if you reside in Greene County, call 747-5921.
What are our responsibilities?
First of all, we have a sacred right to vote. Don’t ignore it. Become educated about the candidates in your local elections and vote. You be the judge of a candidate’s qualifications, character and ability.
If you don’t know a candidate, either get to know them or ask others in your community about them. Encourage your friends and neighbors in the community to become educated and to vote as well.
Voting is probably the most important right we have and to simply sit at home and not vote is throwing that right in the trash can. I can’t vote in a municipal election because I do not live within a municipal border. Yet, I know it is just as important to vote in a local election as it is to vote in a statewide or national race.
Another voter responsibility we have, whether we want it or not, is to refrain from interfering with the signs of candidates in yards, along roadways and in medians.
State law regulates when political signage can be placed out in the public arena. It is our responsibility to leave them alone. North Carolina General Statute 136-32(e), provides that anyone who steals, defaces, vandalizes, or unlawfully removes a political sign that is lawfully placed where statute provides can be found guilty of a Class 3 Misdemeanor. Admire the signs and leave them alone.
In my view, candidates also have some responsibilities. Candidates should treat one another with respect, be available to the public to articulate their platforms and make sure their signs are removed with the election is over.
Elections are competitive, no doubt. But they can’t be so competitive that friendships are lost because, in my view, it isn’t worth it.
Competitiveness is good but it is also good to know when good judgment reigns over bad judgment.
Candidates should campaign. They should get out and meet the public, not simply wait for a citizen to come to them.
I know of one instance where a person didn’t vote for his neighbor in a municipal election.
When I asked why, the response was, “He didn’t ask for my vote.” Get out and ask for votes. The other candidate did.
Finally, every candidate should take their signs up immediately after the election.
State law provides for a time frame. But, the best way is to do it the next day. Get them up. Most people are tired of seeing them by the time the polls close, so candidates can do a real service for themselves as well as the community in cleaning them up ASAP!