In an era of information overload, consumers are in need — now more than ever before — of clear, accurate information and reasonable measures to keep them safe.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last month advanced a proposal to reduce or entirely eliminate labelling requirements at gas pumps that dispense high volumes of ethanol, specifically E15. The orange-and-black sticker, which many boaters like me have become familiar with, is intended to warn consumers that E15 should only be used in vehicles newer than 2001, and not in many other engines.
If this proposal is allowed to proceed, millions of American consumers — from anyone who owns a lawnmower or countless common gas-powered tools, to boaters and motorcyclists — will be at increased risk of misfueling with dangerous fuels like E15. President Joe Biden’s nominee for EPA administrator, Michael Regan, however, can and should stop this misguided proposal in its tracks. If confirmed, he should take immediate action to shut the door on this proposal.
E15’s countless problems have long been documented — it is a dangerous, destructive, environmentally harmful, and inefficient fuel, and more of it in the marketplace will only exacerbate these problems. Without sufficient labeling at the gas pump, this fuel will do more damage than it has already done. E15 destroys engines and causes costly repairs in a wide range of commonly used consumer products including boats, generators and lawnmowers.
Far too many consumers are uninformed of the dangers of high ethanol fuels. In fact, it is against federal law to use E15 in these engines, yet 85 percent of consumers are unaware of its illegality. Consumers need more education on high ethanol fuels, rather than weakened protections. According to a recent Harris Poll, more than three in five consumers mistakenly assume E15 is safe for all their products. In its current form, over half of consumers think the current E15 label is ineffective in showing the fuel could be hazardous to certain types of engines. Removing or simplifying the E15 label would only further muddy consumer understanding about its consequences.
Research shows that the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) — the main driver of pumping E15 into the fuel supply — contributed about 27.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the atmosphere due to land-use changes. The RFS has also led to increased water consumption and loss of habitats.
My husband and I have been building boats in Edenton since 1988, and advocating against policies such as this E15 proposal is essential to protecting our business and employees.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this is more important now than ever before. Outdoor recreation, and boating in particular, provided a safe escape for countless Americans throughout 2020 while delivering much needed economic stability in communities like ours that experienced significant turmoil as a result of the global health crisis. Policymakers should be looking to support and strengthen outdoor recreation businesses and opportunities — not implement rules that will lead to costly damages for industry members and the public alike.
As a native Tar Heel himself, Michael Regan has the opportunity as EPA administrator to protect consumers, the environment and businesses like mine in his early days on the job. Nine in 10 Americans believe the government must do more to protect consumers from the dangers of E15, and I urge Mr. Regan to respond to this overwhelming evidence and start his new role setting the EPA on a path to bolster the safety of our consumers.
Joan Maxwell is president of Regulator Marine — a family-founded marine manufacturer based in Edenton.