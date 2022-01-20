On a rainy Sunday afternoon, I lean back in my chair at my desk in my office. I twiddle my thumbs. The television is on but I’m not paying it much attention. Instead, I stared into my wide-screen computer monitor wondering what I will write about this week. The screen is blank but that suddenly changes.
It hits me. Not literally, of course. It’s a thought. I think of enduring my third quarantine because of the COVID-19 virus. I lurch forward and begin typing on the blank screen, wondering what I will say and if it makes sense to write about it. My gut says it makes plenty of sense in these days where the omicron variant is said to be spreading like flies on molasses. Why not talk about COVID?
Folks, I am old. I have underlying conditions. I dutifully took Pfizer shots one and two. Between two quarantines, I received my booster shot. I’m good to go, right? Maybe not or maybe so. It’s confusing out there and our health officials and agencies, who I believe are learning about COVID-19 as they go, send us mixed signals. I’d prefer they be honest and say to us all that they do not know have all the answers.
I find it disheartening when we’re told that the vaccine would be the end-all, be-all of this virus, only to learn that that’s not the case. We now know that all of us choosing vaccinations can still get and spread the virus. But we also told that the vaccine will make the virus less virulent for us old folks should we get it.
An opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal by Luc Montagnier and Jed Rubenfield essentially points out that vaccines have not proven they can reduce infections from the omicron variant. The writers noted, “Omicron represented more than 95 percent of U.S. COVID cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Now that omicron has indications of some 50 mutations, the writers report that even the CDC doesn’t know if present vaccines or medications will work against it.
An interesting point is the fact the Biden administration stopped the distribution of the monoclonal antibody treatments in late December that had proven so effective in lessening the disease in patients with the original COVID and delta. Forbes magazine reported that the government indicated the treatments are “probably” ineffective against the omicron variant. Is this also an indication that the vaccines many of us have taken are worthless against the new variant? Forbes does point out that GlaxoSmithKline still has an effective monoclonal antibody treatment that is effective against omicron.
We are all stuck amid an omicron variant that health officials are still scratching their head over. At least that’s my take. And me. I’m stuck in my third quarantine, wondering what is next with the virus. How did I get to number three, you might ask?
In brief, my first quarantine was a result of a potential exposure. I stayed home for 10 days, did a couple of home tests that were all negative and wound up getting a PcR (lab) to make certain I was negative. That test also proved negative.
Eight days after leaving my first quarantine, I tested positive on a rapid test at a doctor’s office. Believing I was not positive, I asked for a PcR (lab) test. I won’t go into the full details here because I plan to save that for another time when I may share my feelings on COVID treatments for those who test positive. Suffice it to say that I asked for a PcR (lab) test that same day. I tested on a home kit when I got home and tested negative. My lab test eventually came back negative. I served the full 10-days quarantine.
My third quarantine began last week when I had a potential exposure. I am nearly halfway through the quarantine without any issues. By the time you read this, I hope I will be off quarantine on Friday. I will be happy, but I wonder if I should sell my truck and just stay home. I’m joking!
I have learned to roll with the punches. I’ve also learned it isn’t fun to retrace my steps and remember everyone I might have been in contract with and the alert them to their exposure potential. I’ve learned that it doesn’t matter how safe you try to be, innocent exposures can occur at any time. That’s why, unlike what our government wants us to do, I will never blame my ill health on anyone else. I will also stick by the fact that unknown, emergency-induced vaccines or medications should not be mandated in a free society.
In the meantime, I will continue to keep my faith in my Lord and Savior. I’ll leave you with this from 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NKJV), “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”