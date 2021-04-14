This past weekend I lost my mind and found a notebook – or should I say, someone found it for me.
I can arguably say that the latter was more important.
Let me explain.
I made the short trip to Jamesville on Saturday for the town’s annual Opening Day ceremony followed by baseball and softball games at J.W. Willis Park.
Jamesville Little League official Jerry Ange informed me ahead of time there would not be any ceremony of sorts.
“The coaches agreed they just wanted to play,” he said.
JLL is one of many leagues whose teams do not have numbers on the front of their jerseys – only the back.
My approach to that is when I take photos, if they are running or throwing or batting, is to get at least one photo of the back of their jersey. Then when I go through the photos, I can write down the file number followed by a short description of the player; i.e., No. 10 for SunEnergy, or (last name) Standle with a number before his name.
To do this, I take a reporter’s notebook to jot down the information I need to help identify the photos.
This weekend, I didn’t just take any notebook with me – I took one that possessed some recent historical information in it. Recent as in two days before.
It’s the kind of historical information that – had it not been found – would have been the source of great pain and well-deserved suffering on my part.
Let’s just say I never would have heard the end of it had that notebook not been found. Readers, go back to two days before Saturday and you should be able to figure out why it was so important.
So, I go to sit down for a break and reach in my back right pocket. It’s not there. I keep putting my hand in the pocket, thinking it would magically appear. I knew it was there. However, I was carrying my camera bag over my right shoulder. It must have inadvertently knocked the notebook out of my pocket while walking.
Just about that time, Ange walked by and I asked him had he seen a notebook on the ground in the park. He said no but advised me to check the concessions stand, where lost items are turned in.
Ever heard of the saying “work smarter, not harder?” Yeah, I ignored that.
I retraced my steps first, combing every inch of the park I had walked to that point. No one had seen it.
Then I remembered what Ange said – the concession stand.
I walked over and asked one of the workers if anyone had turned in a small notebook. He said yes, went and retrieved it and handed it to me.
Relieved beyond belief, I thanked him over and over before letting him get back to his job.
I do not know who found the notebook and turned it in, but I want to humbly thank this person. Whomever it was didn’t think of it as trash and throw it away. I am forever grateful they turned it in, which gave me the opportunity to find it.
Thank you again.
Jim Green is Interim Editor of The Enterprise. He can be reached at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.