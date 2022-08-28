I cut my teeth on sports long before I became a newspaper editor/publisher and opinion writer. I don’t claim to be an expert on sports by any means, nor do I keep up with it as I once did. But I enjoy keeping up with local rivalries.

N.C. State’s Wolfpack is coming to Pitt County to play the Pirates at Rowdy Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium. It’s been a long time coming, and especially after the ‘Pack stomped the Pirates on their own turf in December 2018, 58-3. Wow, what an embarrassment.

