I cut my teeth on sports long before I became a newspaper editor/publisher and opinion writer. I don’t claim to be an expert on sports by any means, nor do I keep up with it as I once did. But I enjoy keeping up with local rivalries.
N.C. State’s Wolfpack is coming to Pitt County to play the Pirates at Rowdy Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium. It’s been a long time coming, and especially after the ‘Pack stomped the Pirates on their own turf in December 2018, 58-3. Wow, what an embarrassment.
Will the Pirates use that game as motivation? Let’s hope so, at least in the back of their minds. Maybe former Pack coach, Chuck Amato, will also add to the motivation with recent comments he made to David Thompson of the USA Today Network.
Amato has been the only coach to lead the Pack to an 11-win season. He also carried them to several bowls. But, from 2000 to 2006, his Pack teams compiled a record of 49-37. I like Amato because he’s also been open and honest about his opinions.
According to Thompson, Amato believes the Pack is a national title contender and could go unbeaten because of a great defense and an excellent quarterback. What was amusing to me, however, was Amato’s comments about the Pirates. He said, "Down there (in Greenville), they better have some security people taking care of their goal posts unless they want it to come down. If it's a normal goalpost, it's coming down. People don't forget what happened at our stadium, at Carter-Finley."
Let’s hope some former law enforcement retirees will get a call this weekend to guard both of the goalposts in Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium!
Enough with the bulletin board material. Suffice it to say the ‘Pack is going to be a good football team. They return 17 starters, 10 on defense. They are ranked 13th in the nation. They will undoubtedly be favored against the Pirates. If you listen to Amato there aren’t too many teams that can play with the ‘Pack, including No. 4 Clemson. But all that remains to be seen.
The Pirates have been on a downward spiral, but with new coach Mike Houston, the team is seeing a gradual turnaround. ECU was 7-5 last year and received a bowl bid, although that game was never played.
The Pirates should also be much more experienced than in the past yet probably won’t have as much talent overall as the Pack. ECU returns quarterback Holton Ahlers for a fifth season along with Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. I thought the Pirates were much improved on defense last year. Overall, the Pirates have 14 starters returning. They will have plenty to prove in this game.
ECU also has a history of pulling upsets. Although that also took a nose-dive during some lean years, this ECU team may very well be up to the task. It will all depend on their passion and enthusiasm on both sides of the football.
As I think about what Amato said, I am reminded that ECU upset his NCSU team in 2006, 21-16, in front of 54,000 folks to conclude a 3-9 season. Amato lost his job the next day.
The Wolfpack will be a huge ECU opponent this Saturday in Greenville. But just because Amato says what he says is not a reason to count out the Pirates in a competitive game.