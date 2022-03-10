I am, admittedly, a packrat. I throw very few things away. That’s especially so when my heart suddenly tells me what to think. You know! There is a piece of yellowed newspaper stuck inside a book that has some historical significance to it. Heart says, “Keep it.” Brain says, “Please don’t,” and waves its brain matter, all to no avail!
On my computer are thousands of things I’ve kept for posterity. So many things I do not have a clue what is there and what is not. My desktop is cluttered, but in my mind, it is highly organized into folders. Yet, if I wanted to find one specific thing, I wouldn’t have a clue which folder to review. If I conduct a full computer search, I find other files that are just as secret to me.
The older I get, the more confused I get about my computer and my office files. I attempt to be organized but I have difficulty putting my fingers or my cursor on papers when I look for them. Maybe I am in the first stages of Alzheimer’s disease? Or maybe I’ve failed to learn to be an organized person. When I walk into a room and suddenly stop, not sure why I entered, I begin to think my memory, or lack thereof, is really playing havoc with me. That’s why I seldom make fun of President Joe Biden. Unlike Biden, I would have never wanted to be president of the Toddy Wake Up America Club, much less the president of the United States.
Oh, but this column really isn’t about the State of My Memory, even though mask mandates suddenly met their timely demise just before the State of the Union. While looking for something on my laptop computer, I found a bit of history that I thought intriguing. It was a PDF of a document that was entitled “A History of Ayden Seminary and Eureka College.” It was written by Dr. Michael Pelt, Division of Humanities, Mount Olive College. Obviously, my heart won over my brain on this little treasure. It obviously came from the following weblink: https://umo.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Peltschools1.pdf.
Most folks who grew up and/or worked in and around Ayden know the town was once the site of Ayden Seminary/Eureka College (the forerunner of Mount Olive College in Mount Olive) and Carolina Christian College (the forerunner of Atlantic Christian College and now Barton College in Wilson). It’s sad news the town was unable to keep those colleges here to flourish and grow the community.
Clearly in 1916, Ayden Seminary’s effort at the high school level would have to be tweaked since the school still had a $750 deficit at year end. Enter Eureka College.
Efforts were made to raise money to start the college, first with bonds and then later in cash contributions and/or pledges. A high school curriculum would also remain at the college.
To waltz around some interesting history involving the college and its fundraising (read it for yourself at the link above), suffice it to say the college wound up with a $40,000 debt to Pilot Life Insurance Company. The property was offered for sale to the Free Will Baptist State Convention in 1929. Efforts were being made by the State Convention to raise monies, but on Feb. 4, 1930, the college board executive committee offered “the property free of debt to the North Carolina State Convention to be used as the home of the Free Will Baptist Orphanage and a Bible School.”
There were two locations for the orphanage proposed: Middlesex and Ayden. Dr. Pelt wrote that “ … there was a heated discussion of the matter by the ministers and delegates. The vote was conducted by conferences with the strongest opposition registered by the western Conference. The final tally revealed that 116 voted to accept the offer (of the Eureka College property) and 171 voted against it. The vote was held on April 2, 1930, in Kinston.”
According to the history of the Free Will Baptist Children’s Home at Middlesex, efforts were being made as early as 1916 to locate an orphanage there. In fact, the Children’s Home was opened with four siblings. No wonder the western conference was not only unhappy, but voted down the effort to locate the orphanage in Ayden.
According to the history of the Free Will Baptist Children’s Home at its website: www.fwbchildrenshome.org/our-history, it “ … sits on approximately 400 acres, and has a residential program that cares for youth ages 12 and older on campus and a Family Foster Care program that serves youth from birth-18 years of age. The youth on campus live as a family in five cottages with cottage parents. They are responsible for chores, including laundry, cleaning, and assisting with meals. The cottages function similarly to a home, with everyone participating and helping one another. The Foster Care program licenses foster parents to care for children of all ages in their homes.”
My mother, before her death, contributed to the home as much as she could. I believe it to be a worthwhile recipient of donations if one feels so led. If you do, there is a process to do it online at: www.fwbchildrenshome.org/online-giving.
Little tidbits of history are interesting.