I’m southern bred and born. My late mother was an outstanding cook. Collards were her favorite dish. I’m not sure where black-eyed peas fit on her favorite list, but I can assure you that she taught her three children that the more black-eyes peas and collards that were eaten the more luck and financial prosperity the family would have in the new year.
Every New Year, we ate black-eyed peas and collards. I’m not certain how lucky or financially prosperous we were but we were blessed with the necessities of life: food, clothing and a warm place to lay our head at night. We grew up a lot poorer than most but a lot better off than many others because our parents sacrificed for their children.
This past New Year’s Day our table was set. I cooked two pots of black-eyed peas. One pot was seasoned to the hilt and included some hot sausage. The other pot was not seasoned, except with the mild sausage that was cooked with it. Two different dishes to hopefully suit differing palates. One pot was cooked for an hour or two on the stove top after an overnight soaking of the peas. The other pot was cooked in the Instant Pot for all of 30 minutes. No overnight soaking required.
No, I didn’t cook the collards. Instead, I purchased two quarts from Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden. Only one quart was needed to feed three other families, 10 people all totaled. My wife added thin fried cornbread to the menu, and it was an immediate hit.
I also cooked a Boston butt. I intended to cook the butt on my gas grill, but I decided I would slow cook it in the oven since all my other foods would be prepared in the kitchen. The Boston butt was cooked about seven hours. It fell apart at the touch. Other than an Applewood rub, I decided to keep the spice level low, instead allowing others to use their own condiments to enhance the taste. I added only black pepper to my pork. I thought it was delicious. One thing is certain. There was little pork remaining for leftovers.
I ate my share because I love them both. There’s nothing like a good southern meal any time, but especially on New Year’s Day with most of the family and good friends present.
SouthernLiving.com says of the annual tradition, in its story, “Why We Eat Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens on New Year’s,” by Hannah Hayes, “There’s evidence that people ate black-eyed peas for luck as early as 500 A.D. as a part of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. But the tradition of eating black-eyed peas with rice is African in origin and spread throughout the South, especially in the Carolinas, in the form of pilaus or rice dishes simmered for a long time with chicken or shrimp. When black-eyed peas were added to the pilau, it became Hoppin’ John.”
According to Simplemost.com, another story about our tradition involves the Civil War, and how Union soldiers left the legumes behind because they were considered food for the livestock. According to the story, “Why We Eat Collards, Black-eyed Peas For New Years,” by Tricia Goss on Dec. 30, 2021, “A predominant story goes that the legumes were a significant crop grown in the South during the Civil War. Because they were considered livestock food, the Union soldiers left the supply untouched. The Confederates dined on the peas and fatback that the Union soldiers avoided as well, considered themselves fortunate to have the food. This led to the idea that dishes such as Hoppin’ John and Cowboy Caviar bring good luck.”
My mother would also throw in a hog jowl or a hog’s head if she had one for New Year’s Day. Although there are plenty of folks who turn their nose up at such a dish, it’s really nothing but pork. It tastes great, but admittedly it’s not the best-looking dish on the table. I’m not certain all this traditional eating brings luck or money either.
In fact, I prefer to give my Lord and Savior all the credit for our well-being while here on earth. I don’t play the lottery to win cash and although I enjoy the tradition of black-eyed peas and collards, I prefer to give God all the praise and glory for the blessings our family receives each day. I know you do, too!