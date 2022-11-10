I have never been fond of red light cameras. Although the courts have protected their use as a replacement for being faced by an accuser, I am still trying to figure out how the camera can testify.

Although some believe I am being facetious, I contend that a photograph of a license plate and the vehicle it is on along with a police officer who looks at the film does not meet the burden of proof about who is driving that vehicle. But, I’m not a lawyer or a judge. Of course, those using the cameras do not care who is driving. The vehicle’s owner will get the ticket even if they aren’t driving. Tell me that is fair.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.