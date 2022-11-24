It is Thanksgiving in just a day or so. It is a time to be thankful for our many earthly treasures.

But most of all, I am thankful for having a personal savior in Jesus Christ, a man who walked this earth righteously — the only one to ever do so — and then be viciously beaten and scarred, and nailed onto a cross between two robbers where he died an excruciating death.

Mitchell Oakley is the publisher emeritus of this newspaper.