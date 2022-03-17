We are just a couple of days past mid-March. It has always been an interesting month for me, especially since we get a little better weather, but generally with marked higher wind speeds.
There was an old saying during my youth that went something like this: “March winds and April showers bring May flowers.” I believe that to be true. We must remember, however, that the seasons of the year seem to be getting later and later. Likewise, many plantings of crops have gotten later as well. For example, Irish potatoes used to be planted in February gardens, but recent cold and wet weather has moved the planting back to March for many gardeners.
But still, we see flowers blooming in March and budding occurring on trees. Yet, it remains a month where deep snows have been recorded. Just this past weekend our temperatures dropped into the high 20s and many folks in eastern North Carolina reported snow flurries at various locations. Nothing of any consequence of course, but still flurries in March that marks the tepidity of the month.
March is also the month that many of us can see that most of ole man winter has left us. We begin to smell a fresher air, it seems, and we begin yearning for warmer weather. Spring is officially sprung in late March — March 20 this year. It is the spring and fall weather that I enjoy the most. No coats are necessary. Maybe a long sleeve shirt, at best. I like the fact there is no excessive cold or heat to freeze or sweat over during the month.
There are many special happenings in March. There’s Marti Gras, Clean Monday, International Woman’s Day, and this past Sunday morning, we all moved forward an hour with Daylight Saving Time.
Interestingly, this column is being published on the 17th of March, or what is known as St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure you’re wearing your green shamrock today or you may get pinched. St. Patrick’s Day is an official Irish religious holiday celebrated around the world. St. Patrick, by the way, lived in the fifth century and is the patron saint of Ireland.
The last three days of March, from the 29th through the 31st, are known as “Borrowing Days,” because they are generally stormy. It is a Scottish folklore that believes the three days were borrowed from April so that March might extend its power.
According to Almanac.com, “The Spanish story about the borrowing days is that a shepherd promised March a lamb if he would temper the winds to suit the shepherd’s flocks. But after his request was granted, the shepherd refused to deliver the payment. In revenge, March borrowed three days from April, in which fiercer winds than ever blew to punish the deceiver.”
There are other days in the rest of March worth noting: March 16 is National Panda Day; March 21, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day; March 23, World Meteorological Day; and March 31 is World Backup Day.
What is this latter day, you may ask? Just as it denotes, it is Backup Day, and all of us should take the time to back up our computer systems so that we do not lose data if we should have a computer issue. In fact, I back my data up much more often than that but for all those who may put off the task, don’t forget March 31. Back up your computer hard drive.
March is the month when those who garden will begin to ready themselves for the new season. There will be soil preparation, adding lime and fertilizers or getting beds ready to plant. Some folks will build new beds while others will use tractors and acreage to plant their gardens. Everyone will be ready to plant by Good Friday (April 15) this year.
Finally, March also provides us entertainment during the month. It is March Madness. The 68-team tournament bracket is set and awaits completion by those of us interested enough to complete it. The tournament beings March 15. The Sweet Sixteen will begin on March 24 while the Elite 8 will start on March 26. The Final Four will be April 2 with the NCAA Men’s Championship set for Monday, April 4, at 9 p.m. at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisianna.
I haven’t watched college basketball this season but I just might try my hand at the prognostication game. I’ll let you know later how I do if I elect to complete a bracket.
For sure there will be many March surprises, not only in basketball but in the weather.
Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.