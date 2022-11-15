Remember. I never said there would be a red wave in last Tuesday’s General Election. I never “count my biddies before they hatch,” as Mom used to say. She played basketball at Maury High School in the 1930s, and like most of us who have had a hand in sports, we know too well that counting a win before it happens is needless hyperbole and outright arrogance, and comes with rude awakenings.

While there wasn’t a red wave in the nation, the same cannot be said for North Carolina. No matter how anyone views this election, there were some serious inroads made into some important aspects of the political infrastructure in North Carolina.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.