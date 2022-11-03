Tuesday, November 8 is election day. I would argue this election may be the most important one in the history of the nation. It is also easy to vote if you’ve done your research and you understand the dynamics occurring in this country. To learn more about the election, go to your local county board of elections website.

There are still a few days remaining in early voting. Here is the link to the website for early voting in Pitt County: pittcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12769/One-Stop-Flyer. In Greene County, the link is: greenecountync.gov/early-voting-turnout/

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.