In mid-March, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed what most Americans are feeling during these days of seemingly higher and higher inflation. What has always been a key element is how a president is judged is on “pocketbook” issues or how much money Americans take out of their pockets to pay for routine bills.
The poll, according to Brittany Shepherd of ABC News, shows that 70 percent of those polled disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling inflation.
Likewise, 70 percent of those polled also disapprove of gasoline prices while 58 percent of those polled disapprove of the way the economic recovery is going.
Although it took weeks for the president to get there, a huge 77 percent of those polled support the administration’s proposed ban on Russian oil. The poll was taken during the period of March 11-12, 2022.
NBC News released a poll in late March that also revealed battering disapproval numbers, including 71 percent who do not have confidence in the president’s ability to respond to the war in Ukraine. The poll shows that 55 percent of those polled disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.
The NBC News poll also showed the following: 60 percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy and 55 percent disapprove of his overall performance, while 40 percent approve.
Interestingly, Real Clear Politics (RPC) uses an average for several polls to rate the president.
On the overall performance on the economy, the RPC average is 58.4 percent disapproval; on immigration the RPC average is 58.5 percent disapproval; on foreign policy the RCP average is 54.3 percent disapproval; and the RCP average for the direction the country is heading is 65 percent disapproval.
Although this column is about the president’s polling numbers, it is fair to note that Americans that are polled are not happy with Congress either. The Congressional job approval is at a paltry 21.8 percent while 67.8 percent in the RCP average of polls disapprove of the job Congress is doing.
Republicans may get giddy over the polling numbers, especially since we are approaching a midterm election. Already there are those who are counting on the GOP to pick up seats in both houses of Congress, enough to change the balance of power back to Republicans. Such discussions also permeate conversations on social media and among friends over breakfast and dinner. Do not, if you are a Republican, get overly excited.
Republicans should be warned. Democrats will not stop working until all the ballots are counted next November, and even then, many of their agencies and political arms will continue to develop strategy to keep Republicans off balance, including their continued effort to use the courts to develop legislative policy on their behalf.
That’s why this year’s court races on every level will be important for Republicans to challenge and win. Voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment for Voter ID, with 55 percent of the voters saying “yes.”
Despite the fact more than 2 million North Carolinians voted for Voter ID, the Democrat Party and the ruling of judges have kept the law from being enacted.
Republicans picked up two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court in the last election, narrowing the split on the court to 4-3 in favor of Democrats.
Two seats are up for re-election this year, and both are Democrat justices — Robin Hudson and Sam Ervin IV. Republicans have an opportunity to flip the court in this election with strong, viable candidates.
They may not have a better year to do it, especially if Biden’s numbers stay as they are now.
Of course, we remain seven months removed from the general election. Much can change in that time frame. Could inflation be reduced, along with cheaper gasoline and grocery prices?
Could the sanctions on Russia work and starve them out of Ukraine? These issues, if they are reversed, could affect the thinking of voters at or near election time.
One thing is certain. Most Americans are not being duped by the talking heads at the White House, or the media for that matter, that are trying to spin gasoline prices and the like on everyone (including Russia) but where the blame lies. That’s with Joe Biden and his administration’s policies.
Even the hashtag #PutinsPriceHike used by White House communications director Kate Bedingfield didn’t catch fire on Twitter.
Instead, it was met with “BidenEnergyBan” from Twitter user CasualMeyhem, according to Twitchy.com. Have fun reading the tweets.