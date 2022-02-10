I have a disclaimer for this column. I support law enforcement at all levels. I always have and always will. Suffice it to say that all of them have tough responsibilities.
It is easy to second-guess an officer when he/she must make a split-second life and death decision. Instead of the spotlight in these situations always being on the police officer, we need to focus on why the officer was put into that position to begin with. Defendants need as much accountability as any officer receives.
With that said, it is my view, after careful thought, that legislative bodies ought to curtail “no-knock” and “knock and announce” warrants or possibly eliminate them altogether. It is a tool, I believe, that creates more issues than it solves. I believe, especially in some recent high-profile cases, it is a tool that can easily be misused, too.
A Utah bill that received press coverage in late January would ban some “no-knock” warrants. According to kuer.org, the bill would eliminate the use of “no-knock” warrants for investigating misdemeanor charges. The bill suggests service of “no-knock” warrants before 10 p.m., would require police to knock and identify themselves more than once before entry, wait a reasonable time before entry, and require police to wear clothing that can easily identify themselves, including a badge and clothing with a “distinguishing label.”
The bill passed committee, but the interesting fact here is that Rep. Matthrew Gwynn (R), the bill sponsor, is also the police chief in Weber County, Utah. Gwynn was quoted as saying, “We’re actually using this bill as a vehicle to standardize best practices. This is something that most, if not all, law enforcement agencies are now doing prior to serving search warrants.”
Some believe such a bill may have saved the life of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her home, after police executed a search warrant. There are conflicting stories about how the raid on Taylor’s home was announced shortly after midnight. The important things to remember in this case is that Breonna Taylor’s life was lost, and it cost the City of Louisville PD $12 million to settle a Taylor family lawsuit.
Reasonable people should sit down and rethink the “no-knock” and the “knock and announce” warrants. In both cases law enforcement could clearly intimidate unsuspecting occupants, causing them to react in destructive ways, not knowing that intruders could very well be law enforcement despite any attempt to identify themselves.
Think about it. There are multiple reasons why people inside a residence might not understand how someone — even the police — can use a battering ram to open their door. Have you ever been rudely awakened in the middle of the night — when such warrants are usually served — by some loud noise only to be sleepy and confused about where you are and what is going on around you? Would or could you quickly assume the noise was an intruder meant to cause harm to you in your home as was apparently the case in the Taylor case?
Many states operate either on the castle doctrine or the stand-your-ground law. Because both allow a person to defend themselves, it sets up a dangerous situation with the service of “no-knock” and “announce and knock” warrants.
What would any reasonable person do? Just think about it and you should see that such a scenario could set up a deadly scenario that, if the intruder is a police officer, will result in any number of unintended consequences.
You might say, “Well the police announced themselves. What’s the issue?” The issue is simple. Occupants in a home, even if awake, may not hear an outside announcement on the inside of a home.
That’s especially so if there are awakened in the middle of the night, confused and uncertain of what is happening.
Are “no-knock” and “knock and announce” warrants that important? Is it that important to set up a scenario where both an innocent police officer doing his or her job and innocent citizens in a home may wind up dead? Is trying to preserve evidence that important?
Isn’t it important in policing to do everything possible to avoid deadly combat?
I once thought it was OK for these types of warrants to be written and served, but I don’t think so anymore. State legislators should review and tweak the laws.
Congress should also do the same for warrants served by federal law enforcement officers. Those conversations and discussions should be held as soon and as often as necessary to prevent situations where deadly force is a high probability. When people are in their homes, asleep in many cases and unaware of what is occurring outside, they are not the aggressors. Police, I would argue, shouldn’t be put into a position of being aggressors either. I believe these warrants do just that.
If we sincerely want to keep police officers out of the spotlight, we must genuinely focus on keeping that officer out of potential volatile situations if there is an opportunity to do so.
Obviously, legislator and Police Chief Matthrew Gwynn thinks it’s worth the effort.