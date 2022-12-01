I was reading some comments on a sports thread recently and the name Keaton Mitchell shows up. The East Carolina running back was being lauded for his great performance in Saturday’s football game against Temple. Mitchell rushed for a whopping 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught several passes, one for a score.

Quite a performance for a sophomore. Mitchell, of course, possesses world-class speed. With that, someone in the thread expressed hope that Mitchell doesn’t decide to hit the transfer portal looking for a better situation. The transfer portal implemented in 2019 allows players to transfer from one college sports team at any time to another college team once during their college career without penalty. In other words, the player can play immediately at the receiving school.

Mitchell Oakley is the publisher emeritus of this newspaper.