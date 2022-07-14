I have a soft spot in my heart for the poor. I always have. I can remember the days when my parents struggled to make a living on the farm. They were classified as poor in those days, and by today’s standards as well. I’ve never forgotten from whence I came. I hope I never do.
Does anyone in our reading audience remember the “Poor People’s Campaign” of 1968? It was reported on nightly by the media from its inception on May 15 to June 24, 1968. The event is in its 54th year. Yet, I seldom see it mentioned in the media or among the poor or those so tightly involved in the civil rights movement.
The campaign resulted in the construction of “Resurrection City” along the National Mall in Washington, DC. The poor and those against poverty lived in tents built into A-frame shapes of lumber, covered with canvas and other materials.
I was three years removed from high school and a year out of college in 1968. An interest in politics had not been stirred in me. Not that I was oblivious to everything going on around me; it’s just that it wasn’t in my wheelhouse. I was much more interested in making certain my postings in my bookkeeping career were up-to-date or that the softball team I played on was successful two nights a week. I was also tied up in a couple of civic functions that required my time — not what was on the nightly news which I saw sporadically.
However, when the “Poor People’s Campaign” originated and became a nightly topic in the media, it piqued my interest. I saw the images of the would-be city on television. I saw the poor living conditions and denoted the sadness in the eyes of many of the poor people in D.C.
The campaign came on the heels of the D.C. riots of 1968. For four days there was unrest and rioting following the untimely death of civil rights activist, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. When the unrest concluded, there were 13 people killed and about a thousand injured with over 6,000 people arrested, according to Wikipedia.
Resurrection City, sometimes called Tent City by some of us at the time, followed on May 18, its location south of the Reflecting Pool and between the Lincoln Memorial. Thousands of people lived there during the 41-day campaign.
I had the opportunity to see Resurrection City up close. I visited my first cousin in Woodbridge, Virginia, during that period of time. He gave me a guided tour of D.C., and I had the opportunity to see for myself the conditions the poor lived in at the National Mall. It was sad. The sights, the mud they walked in, and the people I saw are indelible in my memory.
There has always been, and will probably always be, a debate about who is poor and why the poor are poor. Obviously, America offers the opportunity for any of us with ambition and persistence to pull ourselves out of poverty. Yet, there are the legitimate poor that will remain that way because of their inability to seek and keep a career due to a lot of different factors, some not of their own making. It is those — the truly needy — that we must help in society, and in fact, is our duty to help.
In 1969, 12.1 percent of the U.S. population were below the poverty line. The poverty rate in 2020 is 11.4 percent, according to USAFacts.org. Is this an indication that we are better off today in America than in 1969? If you simply look at the percentages, then we have to conclude that we are. However, with today’s inflation rates, raises in individual paychecks, if there are any, are not keeping up. In my view, we’re not doing enough.
I am more alert than ever to political rhetoric from both parties. The poor, like other groups, are often used for divisive means and it’s sad when the poor are essentially ignored in favor of sending huge sums of money to other countries or budgeted for foolishness.
Here are but three examples of COVID funding under the present administration. According to NewsWeek.com, Atherton, California, the richest town in America, got $1.4 million in COVID funding while Beverly Hills gained $8 million. Key West, Florida, made a killing too, with $10 million. The magazine was using figures obtained by OpenTheBooks.com, a government watchdog group. These three, by the way, were just the tip of the iceberg. Just think what that kind of money could do for the truly needy.
All are perfect examples of how the poor really do get lost in history, and in the minds of legislators who use them just to gain votes.