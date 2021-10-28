I once dreamed of being able to coach my grandsons and granddaughters in sports. But my daughter, who has always wanted to be different, chose to raise her three babies away from their grandfather. Now, understand, that my daughter and I are close. We joke with one another often, so I realize she has to go where her husband’s job takes him. Fortunately, she works from home and can take her employment with her, no matter how far away it might be.
Soon after her eldest, Caleb, was born, the family moved to Wilmington. That was an easy drive but not conducive to coaching. Then came Ian two years later and another move. This time it was a four-hour drive to Summerville, S.C. It was a beauty of a spot and easily accessible via I-95 and I-26. It was close to Charleston and the beaches. That’s right, that move wasn’t conducive to coaching the grandboys either.
Along came number three, a beauty of a little girl we call Maddy. She was the South Carolina girl, but as fate would have it, the family’s move there was short-lived when her father, Danny, was moved to the Charlotte area by his employer. It, too, was a four-hour drive and not conducive to coaching. So, my days of coaching, at least formally, were done. I miss it, even to this day. For some reason there’s nothing like coaching youth sports and seeing the growth young boys and girls can make on the athletic field of play. Good volunteer youth coaches can be instrumental in building the confidence in youth to face today’s world and motivating them to do better in every aspect of their lives.
Danny, my son-in-law, had the pleasure of coaching his two boys. He did a great job with it, too. I don’t know of another coach anywhere that cared, and still cares, about all the young men and women he coached more than Danny. He was knowledgeable in the sport he coached but more importantly he imparted the wisdom that young men and women need to grow into adulthood.
My daughter also got the coaching gene. She loves softball, probably more than I ever did, and it shows with the time she spends traveling all over the place with her daughter’s travel teams. She doesn’t hesitate to take off to a several-day tournament to give the young ladies she helps coach the experience they need to get better.
Coaching is time-consuming. It’s about teaching, organizing, being a taxi for those who don’t have immediate rides, and providing the young ladies with a great experience they would otherwise not receive. Time is what all of us have in life and it’s up to us what priorities we place on our agenda each day. Daughter, Karen, has plenty to do but makes time to help others, too.
That day I dreamed of with my grandchildren didn’t happen, but in some ways I’m glad it didn’t. The time Danny and Karen have spent and will spend coaching has given them enumerable personal rewards. When both get my age, they will enjoy it when the adult they don’t readily recognize walks up and says, “Hey coach, I bet you don’t remember me?” That, alone, is worth the involvement of time and effort.
With all that in mind, my wife and I recently traveled west to Catawba County where they now reside. Since their move to a new location, it is now more like a four-and-a-half hour trip one way. We planned to see Ian play in a junior varsity football game on Thursday evening. We were also there to watch the house and the two boys while Danny got a chance to go deep-sea fishing and Karen and Maddy had a softball tournament in Myrtle Beach. They both deserved the break from their work lives.
Ian had a good game on both sides of the football. The highlight of his play was a 60-yard scoring jaunt early in the game, thanks to a key block by one of his best friends. The team went on to victory from there. Caleb had a game Friday night but we chose not to drive the hour or so to the game on unfamiliar mountain roads. Caleb also had a good game, but was extremely excited about his scoop and score. He picked up a fumble and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown that put the game out of reach. I am thankful for video because I saw it, too!
A sophomore and a senior in high school, both Ian and Caleb had plenty to do over the weekend. We were able to take Ian out to eat, have pizza with Caleb, and have a few moments just to talk to them.
Both are 6 feet tall, and will probably grow some more. Dottie and I got big hugs from them as we departed for the trip home. Those hugs are better than coaching, by the way!
Election
Don’t forget next Tuesday, Nov, 2. Go vote. No excuses. Go vote for the people you think will not only provide sound leadership, but will listen to their constituents. Do your homework. Then vote.