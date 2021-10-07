It is interesting how my mind works. Okay, you can say what you will about my mind and I will simply smile and agree. In fact, we’ll even joke about it. But, it is still my mind and it functions, quite possibly, much different than the minds of others.
Let me give you some background. In high school all of us students had to take a test that would tell us our career interests. I am not certain of the year, but I believe it was either in my junior or senior year.
I was shocked when my test was returned to me and my preference in a career field revealed law enforcement. Now mind you, I had never given one single solidary thought to ever being a police officer. Not enough pay and dangerous work on top of it. So, rather than a career in law enforcement I prepared myself for a career in business with a two-year degree in accounting.
I worked several years in a fertilizer business and was eventually approached about going to work for the local newspaper. I turned it down but agreed to use my accounting skills to keep books for the newspaper on a part-time basis for a fee. I did the work in my free time. Soon, I decided a future career at the farm supply company wasn’t all that bright. After a year of keeping the books of the newspaper, I asked if the job offer was still open. I was hired to keep books, to cover board meetings and write about all the activities in Ayden. Oh, and newspaper pay was probably below that of police officers! Good choice, right?
During those early years in the business, however, I learned that the “preference” to a law enforcement career was pretty strong. Sources would pass information to me about various things going on in local government and I immediately wanted to do investigative journalism. That preference also allowed me to cover crime with an inquiring mind, opening up my writing to more detailed fact. Having an accounting degree helped me read financial statements and was useful in my reporting.
About seven years into the news business I was appointed a part-time magistrate. I worked mostly in southern Pitt County writing summons, warrants, setting bonds and other judicial functions, all embedded in that preference of my high school days. I continued to be a newspaper man, too, wearing two hats but successfully keeping those hats from conflicting with one another.
But, it seemed to be in the news business where my investigative instincts aided stories that I wrote, from the indictment of a public employee for embezzlement to the purchase of an unnecessary SUV by a local government entity to a town’s manager who received a bonus he wasn’t entitled to receive. Most stories, as did those three, started from good source tips. I won’t get into the details because that isn’t the purpose of my column this week.
With the background above, maybe you can understand my inquisitive nature when I read in this newspaper about an anonymous letter that was sent to an Ayden board member. Public reading of the letter did not occur because its contents were publicly squashed when the town’s attorney said the board should enter into closed session because it involved a personnel matter. Into closed session the board flew, never to disclose one iota of what was in the anonymous letter.
This is where my thoughts and the law do not coexist. No matter what was in the letter it ought to be a public record. But it’s not and the board, following the advice of their attorney, was correct to go into closed session. That move, however, undermines the public’s right to know what is happening, not only in its town but in its government. Bringing it up in the sphere of the public square was the thing to do, but sadly, our laws do not support handling such matters publicly.
For many years I have argued that every record of government, no matter at what level, should be open for public consumption. That would include personnel records, too. I am of the opinion that if employees of local government knew that their personnel files were open for public view, it would lead to more accountable employees who would be less likely to do things that would negatively affect their personnel file. Sadly, that is not the case now and the law benefits those who would stain, not only their own reputation, but that of the local government entity for which they are employed.
Of course, those who want that employee protection would quickly say that it would open the door to false accusations and it would unfairly ruin their reputation if untrue. My counterpoint to that is simple. Everything that has a light on it will become purified. The truth will prevail in the sunlight, not in darkness.
I will go on arguing for an all-public-record government. I encourage the citizenry, if you want to be properly informed about the people who get paid with your tax money, to tell your elected state representatives to pass strong open records and open meetings laws.
In the meantime, anonymous letters are not usually taken seriously. That’s why the writer of the letter in Ayden should have signed his/her name to what was written. After all, it takes both sides being open to get to the truth. It’s the truth that matters, always!